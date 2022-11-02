Heavy-K sends condolences to Nigerian star Davido: I am so sorry my brother
Music producer and DJ Heavy-K has expressed his condolences to his fellow musician Davido, who's going through a difficult time.
Tributes and condolences have been pouring in for the Nigerian musician after the loss of his three-year-old son by drowning.
Taking to his Twitter timeline the DJ sent love to Davido's family.
“I am so sorry my brother @davido to you & your Queen, I can’t begin to imagine what you are going through. No amount of words at this point can make you feel any better but with God & time all shall be well, sending my love to you & your family.”
Many celebrities have come together to share their condolences with the star who has been mum since the heartbreaking news.
American singer Enisa shared her devastation at the news.
“What horrible, devastating news to hear. Praying for Davido & Chioma. No parents deserve to feel that pain,” she wrote.
Davido was not home when the incident happened on Monday night. Neither was chef and influencer Chioma Rowland, the singer's fiancée and the child's mother.
According to the BBC, eight staff members have been taken in for questioning, with police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin saying they called police after the incident.
“We are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information,” Hundeyin said.
“The boy's body has been deposited in the morgue. We are in touch with his parents. In fact, they were with us last night.”
