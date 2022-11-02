Heavy-K sends condolences to Nigerian star Davido: I am so sorry my brother

Music producer and DJ Heavy-K has expressed his condolences to his fellow musician Davido, who's going through a difficult time.

Tributes and condolences have been pouring in for the Nigerian musician after the loss of his three-year-old son by drowning.

Taking to his Twitter timeline the DJ sent love to Davido's family.

“I am so sorry my brother @davido to you & your Queen, I can’t begin to imagine what you are going through. No amount of words at this point can make you feel any better but with God & time all shall be well, sending my love to you & your family.”