Motoring

These were SA's top-selling new cars in October

Bakkies and compact cars continued to be the most popular while one company stood head and shoulders above the rest

02 November 2022
Denis Droppa
Group motoring editor
While Toyota took the lion's share of sales, Chinese brand Haval (pictured) is making real inroads.
Image: Supplied

Higher interest rates and transport sector strikes failed to put the brakes on new-vehicle sales last month and South Africans bought 45,966 new cars, light commercials and trucks — an 11.4% increase over October last year.

Sales have breached the 400,000 mark and could possibly reach more than 500,000 units for the year, according to WesBank.

After reopening its Durban factory which was closed for four months due to flooding, Toyota South Africa raced to a dominant 27.3% market share. It sold 12,574 new vehicles in October, ahead of Volkswagen (4,904), Suzuki (4,112), Nissan (3,011) and Hyundai (2,703).

Chinese cars are finding traction with local buyers with Haval the country's sixth most popular brand last month on 2,602 sales. It outsold Ford (2,458), Isuzu (2,187), Renault (2,011) and Kia (1,780). Chery, another Chinese brand, was in 11th place with 1,229 units, in front of Mahindra (968), BMW (946), Mercedes-Benz (737) and Stellantis (563).

Bakkies, compact SUVs and small hatchbacks continued to be the most popular segments. These were the top selling new vehicles in October 2022:

Toyota Hilux — 3,336

Toyota Corolla Cross — 2,014

Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,820

Ford Ranger — 1,807

Isuzu D-Max — 1,802

Suzuki Swift — 1,693

VW Polo Vivo — 1,583

Toyota Hi-Ace — 1,239

Nissan NP200 — 1,096

Haval H6 — 956

Haval Jolion — 867

Toyota Fortuner — 847

Toyota Starlet — 839

VW Polo — 809

Hyundai Grand i10 — 806

Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 750

Nissan Magnite — 735

Renault Triber — 706

Chery Tiggo4 Pro — 695

Renault Kwid — 655

VW T-Cross — 643

Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 624

Nissan Almera — 561

Renault Kiger — 552

Nissan Navarra — 507

Ford Ecosport — 487

Toyota Corolla Quest — 459

Hyundai Venue — 431

GWM P-Series — 426

Hyundai i20 — 403

Kia Picanto — 401

