Nissan is offering customers the chance to snap up its racy new Magnite Red Edition.
Based on the popular Magnite Acenta, this limited edition model stands out with with a plethora of sporty red accents that help to accentuate the crossover's curves and edges. Nissan has also bolted on a set of red brake calipers, fitted an exclusive badges and graphics package as well as pimping the tailgate with an eye-catching chrome finisher. Customers can choose between two exterior paint colours – Onyx Black or Storm White.
The Magnite Red Edition's interior is amplified by stylish red accents, a red-themed dashboard as well as LED scuff plates. Wireless charging is also included as standard as is an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, hill start assist, traction control, ABS, cruise and hill descent control.
Nissan launches new Magnite Red Edition
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Powering the stylish newcomer is Nissan's 1.0l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine pushing out 74kW and 160Nm of torque when paired to the five-speed manual gearbox. Opt for the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and maximum drops to 152Nm.
At the time of writing only 600 units of the Nissan Magnite Red Edition have been earmarked for the South African market with prices starting at R298,300. This includes a comprehensive six-year/150,000km warranty and three-year/30,000km service plan.
