×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motoring

The X50 boldly goes where no Proton has gone before

The Malaysian SUV is an impressive effort, but is it enough to entice buyers from their VWs and Mazdas?

Premium
19 November 2022
Denis Droppa
Group motoring editor

Proton recently returned to SA a different brand to the one that quit the country in 2012 due to poor sales. Previously known for rather quirky, budget-focused cars such as the Satria Neo and Savvy, the Malaysian marque is back...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'He was a shy, loveable boy,’ says teacher of 8-year old killed in pit bull ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved