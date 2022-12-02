Local pricing announced for new BMW XM and X2

BMW has released local pricing for its flagship XM SUV and purist-pleasing M2 coupé.
The most powerful production BMW ever made and only the second car to be designed by the firm's mighty M Division — the M1 being the first — the fire-breathing XM is equipped with a newly developed 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine paired to a hybrid electric drive system for a claimed total output of 480kW and 800Nm of torque. This is fed to a hybrid-specific M xDrive four-wheel drive system through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. In performance, BMW claims this 2,785kg luxury SUV will dash from 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds and reach a VO2 Max of 250km/h. Being a plug-in hybrid the XM offers a maximum pure-electric driving range of 88km at speeds of up to 140km/h.
On the chassis front, this brute of an SUV sports 50:50 weight distribution and Adaptive M Professional suspension as standard. The latter is fitted with model-specific springs and electronically controlled shock absorbers. The M Division engineers have also equipped the XM with a new electromechanical roll stabilising system with 48-volt technology that allows infinitely flatter handling characteristics through high g-load corners. This is complemented by Active Roll Comfort and Integral Active Steering. A bespoke brake system is included as are M lightweight alloy wheels up to 23-inches.
Already a garner of much critical acclaim, the new M2 coupé is powered by the firm's S58 3.0l twin-turbocharged straight-six petrol engine tuned to deliver 338kW at 6,250rpm and 550Nm of torque between 2,650 and 5,870rpm. This is sent exclusively to the rear wheels (there is no option of xDrive here) via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic or a traditionalist-baiting six-speed manual gearbox. The latter — as is the case with most modern manuals — is bolstered by an electric aid BMW calls Gear Shift Assistant, which automatically blips the throttle when changing down a gear.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Performance figures are impressive to say the least, with BMW claiming the automatic variant will blast its way from standstill to 100km/h in 4.1 seconds. The manual is slightly slower at 4.3 seconds. Both are limited to a maximum top speed of 250km/h. However, customers can raise this to 285km/h by choosing to fit the optional M Driver’s Package.
Formidable in a straight line, the M2 is equally adept through the curvy bits thanks to its trick underpinnings and motorsport-derived suspension technology. Drivers can also look forward to standard adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers, variable-ratio M Servotronic steering, M Traction Control with 10 stages of intervention as well as the firm's sophisticated Active M Differential that, working in conjunction with the car's DSC system, can generate a locking effect of up to 100% whenever required.
So how much will these racy newcomers set you back? Pricing for the BMW XM starts at R3,400,000 while the M2 coupé comes in at somewhat more attainable R1,503,975. Both are expected to arrive in local BMW dealerships during the second quarter of 2023.
