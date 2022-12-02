×

Motoring

These were SA’s top-selling cars in November

Interest rate hikes fail to cool consumer spending as new vehicles fly out of showrooms

By Denis Droppa - 02 December 2022
Toyota outsold its nearest competitor by more than double.
Image: Denis Droppa

South Africa’s new-vehicle sales continued to fly in November as consumers brushed off challenging economic conditions including interest rates rising to a five-year high.

The latest increase in the prime lending rate to 10.5% means the monthly instalment on a R400,000 car finance agreement has increased by at least R695 in the past year. Over a 72-month agreement, a consumer would have to pay R50,000 more for their car.

Despite this strain on consumer budgets, November sales were the second-best selling month this year at 49,413 units, up 18.9% on November last year. So far this year 334,010 new vehicles have been sold, a 19.6% gain over January-November 2021.

“Relatively strong sales of new motor vehicles in South Africa in November has come as a pleasant surprise to the local motor industry and dealer networks,” said Mark Dommisse, chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association.

“The consumer trend of buying less expensive and smaller cars, usually SUVs or crossovers, continues and, fortunately, the stock position has improved to meet this demand. Toyota is still recovering from lost production due to the four-month stoppage at its plant in Durban caused by flooding in April and the local manufacturer is catching up on deliveries that should have been made earlier in the year, which is affecting the market positively.”

Toyota posted another chart-topping retail result in November, leading sales in both passenger and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments. It sold 13,903 units to register a dominant 28.1% market share, more than double that of its nearest competitor Volkswagen. The locally-built Hilux (3,048) was once again the top-selling bakkie and most popular vehicle overall, while the locally-built Corolla Cross topped the passenger segment.

Volkswagen was the second most popular brand last month with 6,406 units sold, ahead of Suzuki (4,287), Nissan (3,167), Hyundai (3,002), Ford (2,347), Haval (2,220), Isuzu (2,027), Kia (1,892), Renault (1,801), Chery (1,502), Mahindra (1,010), Mercedes-Benz (958) and BMW (760).

Bakkies, compact hatchbacks and SUVs dominated the sales charts as usual.

SA’s top 30 selling new vehicles in November 2022:

Toyota Hilux - 3,048

Toyota Corolla Cross - 2,109

Ford Ranger - 1,979

Toyota Hi-Ace - 1,944

Suzuki Swift - 1,751

VW Polo Vivo - 1,741

VW Polo - 1,724

Isuzu D-Max - 1,578

Toyota Urban Cruiser - 1,334

Toyota Starlet - 1,322

Nissan NP200 - 1,164

VW T-Cross - 1,046

Hyundai Grand i10 - 971

Toyota Fortuner - 937

Nissan Magnite - 888

Haval Jolion - 860

Chery Tiggo4 Pro - 836

Toyota Corolla Quest - 764

Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 697

Renault Kwid - 662

Renault Triber - 648

Suzuki Vitara Brezza - 598

Toyota Agya - 585

Suzuki Dzire - 563

Nissan Navara - 562

Haval H6 - 555

Kia Picanto - 495

Hyundai Venue - 446

GWM P-Series - 437

Hyundai i20 - 430

