In 2021, as part of the centenary celebrations for the collaboration between Alfa Romeo and Zagato, which began in 1921 with the TIPO G1, the Milanese Atelier chose to commemorate the anniversary with the creation of a new model.
The idea was to celebrate the current Alfa Romeo production of Giulia and Stelvio, together with the legendary 6-cylinder engine in its latest GTAm evolution with a two-door Coupé Zagato body in carbon fibre and a shortened wheelbase.
The project immediately met the interest of a German customer with many Alfa Romeos in his garage, including the rare 8C Competizione and the Alfa Romeo S.Z. This customer's penchant for Zagato creations extends to several Aston Martin Zagatos.
The design of the prototype Giulia SWB (short wheelbase) Corsa is a natural evolution of the Alfa Romeo SZ from 1990. Developed in-house by Zagato from the modular floor plan of the Giulia and Stelvio, optimising its overhangs and wheelbase, the front end is characterised by the 3+3 headlamp concept widely seen on the new Alfa Romeos, but also on the SZ of the 1990s.
Bespoke
Latest Zagato creation is a one-off Alfa Romeo Guilia SWB
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
The cabin, totally in carbon, reproposes another characteristic element of the brand with the two humps on the roof in search of height reduction, and improving aerodynamics without affecting interior ergonomics.
At the rear is the "truncated tail: a typical Zagato body style solution.
