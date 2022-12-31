New C63 turning up with a 2.0l engine
From 2008 onwards, enthusiasts of the Mercedes-AMG C63 proudly celebrated its adoption of a rowdy V8 engine, while downplaying anything else with lesser engines that proclaimed to be a better alternative. Nostalgia and V8 bravado came crashing down in 2022 when the company revealed the latest iteration, which is now powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder supported by electric power. It's a foregone conclusion that indeed now milk, fizzy drinks and C63s come in 2l bottles.
Big moments
These were momentous occasions for the automotive industry during the year
From AMG finally getting its hyper car on the road to a new racing champion from Dainfern, we list them here
Mercedes-AMG One
German sports and luxury brand Mercedes-AMG promised a car with Formula One technology for the road. It's been a roller-coaster ride of developments and setbacks since the announcement in 2017. Finally during 2022 the final product emerged, and those of us who followed this bold project breathed a sigh of relief. It's powered by a 1.6l V6 hybrid motor and bewildering aero tech that functions nearly like Sir Lewis Hamilton's company car.
Gusheshe auction
During the year we ran plenty stories of interesting cars on auction all over the world. It was a bumper year for auctions, especially considering the record-breaking R2.4bn paid for the Mercedes-Benz Uhlenhaut Coupé, and a pair of one-off Ferrari Enzos, one white and the other matt black. But none could have prepared us for the sale of a 1991 BMW 325iS which sold for R900,000 here in South Africa. Social media was abuzz with this highly-loved BMW making the headlines, with many wishing they were the lucky owners.
World's first solar car
It's called the LightyearO. What stands out this car is its being the world's first solar powered car for the road. It's an electric vehicle at the core, but unlike conventional EVs the LightyearO bonnet and roof surfaces are integrated with sun-absorbing panels. These create a constant supply of energy from the sun as it drives, allowing for the recharge of the vehicle's batteries. It's a nifty idea and its maker believes there is potential for the car to not require normal charging for up to six months. Are we on the cusp of a revolution?
Sheldon van Linde become DTM champion
A moment of pride for both the Van der Linde family of racers, and the country in general. Sheldon van der Linde made history and became the first South African to win the DTM Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) 2022 champions title. As a 14-year old tyke, the Dainfern, Johannesburg-born maestro became the youngest driver ever to win an Engen Volkswagen Cup national championship motor race.
Auto Dealer's Guide retired
Older buyers of cars will know the Auto Dealer's Guide very well. Car salesmen whipped it out of their drawers with a quickness whenever you were trading in your vehicle. The 60-year-old legacy ended this year when the new owners of the book stopped the printed version, migrating to a digital platform.
Ferrari launches SUV
The Italian firm with a storied pedigree of churning out desirable, low-slung sports cars finally yielded to the pressure and built an SUV, though it's adamant that the new Purosangue is not an SUV. We tend to agree with this stance. It's a Ferrari with a high-riding suspension, that's all.
Image: SUPPLIED
McMurtry Spéirling
When British racing driver Max Chilton pointed the pint-sized McMurtry Spéirling at the starting line at the Goodwood Festival of Speed visitors were not expecting the hill record to be shattered. This is exactly what happened when the fully-electric torpedo took off, its rush of speed stunning all and sundry, taking just 39.08 seconds to blitz the 1,890m long track. The car is capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in 1.4 seconds with a top speed of 250km/h.
Image: SUPPLIED
BMW M3 Touring
BMW M has had the M5 Touring, or station wagon, since the 90s and for years fans of the brand have been asking, no, begging for a station wagon M3. The company finally created a wagon out of the current generation M3, and it was celebrations all over the world of BMW.
