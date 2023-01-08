Aston Martin has provided few details about the DBS 770 Ultimate, except to say the car is re-engineered and has a sharper dynamic focus coupled with exquisite design, with only 499 examples to be made.
We also know the 770 badge refers to the 5.2l twin-turbocharged V12 engine's output in horsepower, which equates to 566kW in metric terms, making this one of the most powerful road-legal Astons ever built.
Performance figures are not quoted, but expect the DBS 770 Ultimate to trim a few tenths from the regular DBS's 3.4-second 0-100km/h time, while top speed could also exceed the base car's 340km/h figure.
Like the standard DBS, the 770 will have a lightweight carbon fibre body, and the price is expected to be well over £300,000 (about R6m).
WATCH | Aston Martin teases its DBS 770 Ultimate
The 566kW grand tourer marks the end of a petrol-powered era for the British firm
Image: Supplied
Aston Martin has teased the DBS 770 Ultimate, which will be launched later this month as the final version of the DBS grand tourer.
It marks the end of a petrol-powered era for the British firm which aims to make every one of its models available with an electrified powertrain by 2026, starting with a Valhalla plug-in hybrid in 2024.
Ferocity is about to be unleashed.
