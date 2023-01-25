Everything you need to know about buying a used Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG (W204)

The M156 engine is widely regarded as reliable. But as expected with any power source built for performance, there are aspects of the motor you’ll need to stay mindful of.
Scouring the internet, some of the common issues plaguing the engine include crankcase breather valve failure, camshaft adjuster failure, brittle cylinder head bolts and intake manifold failure. According to the research we found, these issues are not without symptoms before complete failure, and a skilled Mercedes-Benz mechanic should be able to offer preventive solutions.
You are not going to find too many specimens out there running astronomical mileage. On the MB World online forum we found an owner whose vehicle had clocked 226,000km — the owner claimed he opted to forego waiting 10,000km between services, performing oil changes every 5,000km instead. There is a wealth of information on the internet, including useful videos, pertaining to the M156 and its application in the C63.
On the low end, we found a 2010 C63 with 174,000km on the odometer going for R389,990 at a dealership in KwaZulu-Natal. It was the least expensive one found on the portal, in black, sitting on the attractive five-spoke wheel type.
For R439,990 we found a unit with 135,000km at a Johannesburg dealership, sporting the optional 19-inch multi-spoke wheels. R599,000 could get you into a 2009 example with a low 59,000km on the odometer. A Secunda dealership showed a 2012 coupé with 72,000km on the odometer for R669,900.
You’ll find examples costing even more than versions of the newer W205 C63 AMG. Like the grey 2009 unit we saw for R779,000, with 30,000km on the odometer. The 507 Edition models also command quite a premium. The least expensive one we found was a 2014 with 137,000km, marked at R749,900.
There was a 2012 Black Series with 21,000km on the odometer going for R2,100,000.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Everything you need to know about buying a used Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG (W204)
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: Supplied
Bad news if you still haven’t come to terms with the prospect of a four-cylinder, hybridised Mercedes-AMG C63. Downsizing and electrification are here to stay: and not even the most traditional, fire-breathing performance wares are impervious to the new, cleaner and quieter trajectory of the industry.
On the plus side you can still indulge in specimens from years gone by, modern classics in the making. The W204 C63 AMG is one such example. And it is the last of the breed, celebrating an era of normally-aspirated V8 German muscle cars.
You might recall its peers at the time, the Audi RS4 (B7) and BMW M3 (E90), wielded eight-cylinder motors. It was quite an era.
The W204 C63, launched globally on July 4 2007, was instantly recognisable as the top dog in the C-Class product range. Standard 18-inch, five-spoke alloys looked the part, though a 19-inch multi-spoke option could be had. A bonnet replete with power domes, honeycomb grille, side air vents, rear diffuser fins and quadruple pipes were some of the elements to swoon over.
A 35mm wider front track was accommodated by flared wheel arches. The front axle featured a three-link design with a stiffer configuration for the springs and gas shock absorbers. The C63 was also set apart from garden variety C-Class models by a larger torsion bar stabiliser, new head bearings and dampers with rebound buffer springs.
At the rear, the multi-link independent suspension was re-engineered with a 12mm increase in track, rounded off by reinforced driveshafts and joints. Stopping power came from internally vented perforated discs at each corner with six-piston fixed calipers at the front and four-piston fixed calipers at the rear axle.
Image: Supplied
But the real drawcard of the brutish Benz was its power source. The mighty M156 motor with its 6,208cc displacement and V8 layout remains a source of enchantment. It had been introduced in 2005 and became a mainstay for the AMG division. Hand-assembled, the engines wore plaques featuring the name and signature of the technician in charge of assembly. This “one man, one engine” idea is something the brand continues to punt to this day, though the greater volumes pushed by Mercedes-AMG makes the exclusivity a little harder to believe.
Variable camshaft adjustment, a rigid aluminium crankcase and magnesium variable intake manifold were among construction highlights of the M156. The C63 was credited with 336kW and 600Nm, enabling a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.5 seconds. Transmission was handled by a seven-speed automatic unit. It was the first AMG model to feature automatic throttle blipping on downshifts.
Image: Supplied
The technical details and numbers were impressive for the day (and still are by modern standards). The sensations were another story. First, the C63 delivered an incredible acoustic signature: rambunctious, menacing, with reverberations that seemed to echo across several blocks. It also earned a reputation for being a real smoker: putting on big, cloudy shows of sideways supremacy took little effort.
Three settings were on offer with the electronic stability programme: you could leave it on, engage a slightly more lively setting while still benefiting from interventions, or turn it off. “There is no intervention to control the handling dynamics and no reduction in engine torque, thus increasing driving enjoyment further,” said Mercedes-Benz of this mode.
Inside, the C63 packed bucket seats with integrated headrests, a model-specific instrument cluster with a speedometer showing 320km/h and an AMG menu on the infotainment system with a lap timer.
Appropriately, Mercedes-Benz South Africa chose Welkom’s Phakisa Raceway to launch the model. It landed on our shores in April 2008, carrying a price of R699,000, while R52,000 extra was required for the optional performance package. This added a limited-slip differential, carbon fibre trimmings, composite brakes and, bizarrely, also comprised rear side airbags.
Image: Supplied
In November 2011 the facelift was launched, mirroring the stylistic upgrade made to the standard C-Class earlier that year. The spiffy coupé was also added to the range, as was the choice of a wagon.
The optional performance package (R71,800) brought more power to the mix, 358kW vs 336kW, and increased top speed from 250km/h to 300km/h. At that time, base pricing was R862,300 for the sedan, R871,700 for the estate and R923,700 for the two-door.
Beyond these, buyers also had the option of special edition versions such as the Edition 507 and Black Series.
Launched in 2014, the 507 produced 373kW and 610Nm, set apart visually by unique alloys, a pair of nostrils, glossy black accents, red brake calipers and AMG stripes. The coupé cost R1,121,616 and the sedan went for R1,093,416.
The Black Series produced 380kW and 620Nm, featuring an aggressing aerodynamic body-kit, with weight reduction measures that included the deletion of the rear seats. It cost R1,425,000 new.
Image: Supplied
The M156 engine is widely regarded as reliable. But as expected with any power source built for performance, there are aspects of the motor you’ll need to stay mindful of.
Scouring the internet, some of the common issues plaguing the engine include crankcase breather valve failure, camshaft adjuster failure, brittle cylinder head bolts and intake manifold failure. According to the research we found, these issues are not without symptoms before complete failure, and a skilled Mercedes-Benz mechanic should be able to offer preventive solutions.
You are not going to find too many specimens out there running astronomical mileage. On the MB World online forum we found an owner whose vehicle had clocked 226,000km — the owner claimed he opted to forego waiting 10,000km between services, performing oil changes every 5,000km instead. There is a wealth of information on the internet, including useful videos, pertaining to the M156 and its application in the C63.
On the low end, we found a 2010 C63 with 174,000km on the odometer going for R389,990 at a dealership in KwaZulu-Natal. It was the least expensive one found on the portal, in black, sitting on the attractive five-spoke wheel type.
For R439,990 we found a unit with 135,000km at a Johannesburg dealership, sporting the optional 19-inch multi-spoke wheels. R599,000 could get you into a 2009 example with a low 59,000km on the odometer. A Secunda dealership showed a 2012 coupé with 72,000km on the odometer for R669,900.
You’ll find examples costing even more than versions of the newer W205 C63 AMG. Like the grey 2009 unit we saw for R779,000, with 30,000km on the odometer. The 507 Edition models also command quite a premium. The least expensive one we found was a 2014 with 137,000km, marked at R749,900.
There was a 2012 Black Series with 21,000km on the odometer going for R2,100,000.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos