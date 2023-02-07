In an interview before the awards, Noah jokingly said hosting the Grammys for the third time felt like he was called by mistake.
‘Trevor Noah is doing us proud day by day’ – Zakes Mda applauds Grammy Awards host
For Trevor Noah it was ‘third time's a charm’ as he hosted the Grammy Awards for the third consecutive year.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The prestigious Grammy Awards this year had a strong South African flavour.
South African-born author Zakes Mda was among those who applauded SA's own Trevor Noah for hosting the awards this year.
“I’ve lived in the US for 42 years. I never ever imagined that in my lifetime I would see a South African hosting the Grammys,” Zakes said in a post on social media.
Zakes said the comedian was making his country proud.
He also congratulated fellow South African artists Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode who won the Best Global Music Performance award at the prestigious ceremony.
In an interview before the awards, Noah jokingly said hosting the Grammys for the third time felt like he was called by mistake.
“It feels like they forgot to call someone else and they called me. I like it when people call you up by mistake. Sometimes friends butt-dial you by mistake but you have a great conversation anyway.”
He said hosting the awards was an honour for him.
“The Grammy team has been phenomenal. It has been an amazing journey, I am excited for this year.
“My favourite part of hosting the Grammys is the room you see. There is no other room in the world like it, where you get to walk through your Spotify playlist that, does not exist anywhere else. You see the greatest performers.”
