These were SA’s best selling SUVs of 2022
Here are the movers and shakers in the country's most popular new vehicle segment
In 2021 SUVs and crossovers overtook hatchbacks as South Africa’s most popular new car segment. The trend has continued and the segment has flourished with several new models launched in 2022.
Below is a list of the best selling SUVs and crossovers sold in 2022.
The imported Toyota Urban Cruiser topped the standings ahead of the locally built Toyota Corolla Cross in second place, though it's worth noting the Corolla Cross would have come out on top had it not been for the nearly four-month closure of Toyota South Africa's Durban plant due to flooding.
Based on the Suzuki Vitara Brezza in a cost-saving partnership between the two companies, the Urban Cruiser launched in 2021 instantly became one of South Africa's most popular vehicles and in 2022 attracted 16,992 new owners. The new-generation Urban Cruiser to be launched in the next few months will be a larger and more expensive vehicle based on the new Suzuki Grand Vitara, which is likely to affect its future sales.
Toyota’s plant closure also curtailed production of the Fortuner, but it remained the country’s best selling large SUV by a comfortable margin, ranking sixth overall in the crossover/SUV segment.
Volkswagen’s T-Cross compact SUV took third place overall, with the brand’s larger Tiguan and coupe-styled T-Roc also making the top 20 of SUV/crossover sellers.
The impressive rise of Chinese brands was underlined by the popularity of the fourth-placed Haval Jolion, with the Haval H6 and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro also ranking among the 20 best sellers.
Suzuki continued its rise as one of South Africa's fastest growing brands with the Vitara Brezza in seventh place and the Jimny in 13th.
India’s Mahindra is another brand on the rise and its XUV300 and KUV models recorded good sales.
Korean sister brands Hyundai and Kia continued to perform strongly in the segment, topped by the eighth-placed Hyundai Venue and 14th-placed Kia Sonet.
Renault's most popular crossover is the compact Kiger in fifth place, with the Duster also making the top 40.
The soon to be discontinued Ford EcoSport is in run-out phase, but the ageing vehicle still notched up a decent 6,790 sales last year to place ninth overall.
Strong performances by the locally built BMW X3 and imported Mercedes-Benz GLE and BMW X5 showed there is still an appetite for premium SUVs.
These were South Africa's best selling SUVs in 2022:
