The 2023 Palisade comes in two variants: the seven-seater Palisade R2.2 Elite, and the eight-seater Palisade R2.2 Elite, both equipped with Hyundai's H-Trac All-Wheel Drive system and a 142kW/440 Nm 2.2l turbodiesel engine, delivering power via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Fuel consumption is pegged at 8.2l/100km on the combined cycle.
Available in Shimmering Silver, Moonlight Blue, Graphite Gray, White Cream or Abyss Black, both the seven-seater and eight-seater Hyundai Palisade derivatives are priced at R1,099,900. This includes a comprehensive seven-year/200,000 km warranty, seven-year/105,000km service plan as well as a seven-year/105,000km service plan.
Updated 2023 Hyundai Palisade available in Mzansi
Image: Supplied
The updated Hyundai Palisade has arrived in South Africa sporting bold new exterior styling, a revised interior, upgraded safety features and advanced driver assistance systems.
Up front you'll notice a more menacing visage courtesy a wider, cascading black chrome grille (regular chrome is so 2020) fitted with parametric shield elements. This new standout feature is flanked by redesigned LED light clusters that further contribute to this flagship SUV's sporty new demeanour. Hyundai has also bolted on a fresh set of 20-inch alloy wheels, revamped front and rear skid plates plus a new set of vertical LED taillamps.
Image: Supplied
The new interior features include a new instrument panel, driver’s instrument gauge cluster and audio interface design, a new steering wheel design, new seating surfaces and materials and second-row armrest angle adjusters. The infotainment has been upgraded with a wider HD infotainment display screen, enhanced USB-C ports, enhanced wireless charging, and an Infinity 12-speaker sound system, among other things.
The Palisade's ultrasonic rear occupant alert is also new, reminding drivers to check the rear seats when exiting the vehicle, and it can sound the horn and flash the lights if movement is detected in the rear seats after the driver leaves and locks the vehicle.
Image: Supplied
A generous suite of driver assistance systems is fitted as standard and includes forward collision-avoidance assist; blind-spot collision-avoidance assist; safe exit assist, driver fatigue detection and driver attention warning; high beam assist; smart cruise control; lane departure warning and lane following assist; highway driving assist; rear cross-traffic alert; rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist and reverse parking collision-avoidance.
The new Palisade prioritises safety with six airbags and the use of advanced high strength steel. The inclusion of a full-length large side curtain airbag that covers the third row seating is an excellent addition for enhanced rear occupant protection. The rigid structure, robust underbody, and side structures, along with multiple load paths, provide increased energy absorption and cabin intrusion in the event of a severe collision.
Image: Supplied
