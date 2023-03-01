The new BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept in one hip e-scooter
Austrian customising specialist Vagabund Moto has collaborated with BMW Motorrad to create a stylish and versatile e-scooter for urban use.
The BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept is based on the BMW CE 04 that boasts a particularly attractive colour scheme in white, dark green, beige and black, along with various functional elements created in a fresh, modern design style targeting a youthful demographic. According to BMW, the trendy two-wheeler has a maximum output of 31kW, a claimed 0-50km/h time of 2.6 seconds and a range of up to 130km (according to WMTC). Using an optional fast charger, the battery can go from 0% to 80% in 65 minutes.
In addition to the standard storage space, the BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept comes with a functional top case and a surfboard with an integrated transport system, making it ideal for a trip to the sea or the nearest lake. According to Oliver Balzer, head of BMW Motorrad Austria, the e-scooter is a vehicle that appeals to young, sporty people in an urban environment while remaining suitable for every type of customer.
The philosophy behind the project, as explained by Paul Brauchart, founder and MD of Vagabund Moto, is that mobility needs are as individual as each personality. The BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept draws on the synergies between functionality and aesthetics in a way that is suitable for everyday use. Ultimately, the custom e-scooter combines work, leisure, and individual flair, demonstrating that there needs to be no contradiction between any of these areas.