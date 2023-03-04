Upgraded brakes, suspension and interior components add to the allure of this rarity.
Rare BMW 333i, Ford Capri Perana heading to auction in March
Image: Creative Rides
Creative Rides Auction House is set to sell 79 classic and collectible cars in Cape Town on March 18, and experienced collectors with deep pockets are in for a treat.
Two standouts on the "hot list" are expected to fetch significant sums. The first is a white 1984 BMW 333i, one of just 200 examples ever built as a collaboration between BMW South Africa and Alpina Germany. This coupé is based on the E30 3 Series and boasts a powerful M30B32 3.2l straight-six engine generating 145kW.
"The car was originally conceived for competition in South African Group 1 racing before the series was cancelled at the end of 1985, resulting in the continued production of the homologation road cars," says Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick.
Image: Creative Rides
Upgraded brakes, suspension and interior components add to the allure of this rarity.
"This model is the legendary big brother of the cult-status gusheshe," said Derrick, who predicts it is unlikely another one will ever come to auction.
The second highly coveted car is a red and black 1971 Ford Capri Perana automatic, powered by a 302ci V8 engine. The Perana name was first used on the Mk2 Ford Cortina Perana in 1967 and over the years was applied to various other Fords modified by South African tuning legend Basil Green. As the only other vehicle in the world allowed to be fitted with a Mustang engine under the Ford brand, this car is original, rare and highly collectible.
Potential buyers can view the full catalogue on the Creative Rides website.
