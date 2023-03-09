Ever wondered how automotive components would stand up to semi-automatic rifle fire?
Local armoured car specialists SVI Engineering has. In fact, the Bashewa, Gauteng-based company is so intrigued by the subject that they've released a YouTube series called Shoot Through that aims to put all sorts of parts to the test using an AK-47 and a Photron Fastcam SA4 high-speed camera capable of shooting at an incredible 30,000 frames per second. The resultant slow-motion footage makes for fascinating viewing.
“At SVI Engineering, we’re always on the lookout for fresh ways to educate and inform our customers. This fascinating video series does just that, providing valuable information to civilians considering investing in vehicle armour,” SVI chairperson Benny Jiyane said.
In this episode — the third of 14, with a new episode expected to drop approximately every two weeks — the SVI team heads back to the range to investigate whether or not a Toyota-branded shock absorber can stop a 7.62x39mm conventional steel-core round.
“We purposefully aimed for the shock absorber’s lower cylinder, as this is where we expected to meet the most resistance, owing to the presence of hydraulic oil in this section of the component. It was certainly the right decision, as the resultant slow-motion footage is simply spectacular,” says SVI CEO Jaco de Kock.
“With oil spraying all over the place, this experiment ended up making a bit of a mess of our underground shooting range. But catching that dramatic rupture on camera made it all worth it,” adds SVI Business Development Director Nicol Louw.
Hit the play button to see what happens.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Can a shock absorber dampen an AK-47?
Ever wondered how automotive components would stand up to semi-automatic rifle fire?
Local armoured car specialists SVI Engineering has. In fact, the Bashewa, Gauteng-based company is so intrigued by the subject that they've released a YouTube series called Shoot Through that aims to put all sorts of parts to the test using an AK-47 and a Photron Fastcam SA4 high-speed camera capable of shooting at an incredible 30,000 frames per second. The resultant slow-motion footage makes for fascinating viewing.
“At SVI Engineering, we’re always on the lookout for fresh ways to educate and inform our customers. This fascinating video series does just that, providing valuable information to civilians considering investing in vehicle armour,” SVI chairperson Benny Jiyane said.
In this episode — the third of 14, with a new episode expected to drop approximately every two weeks — the SVI team heads back to the range to investigate whether or not a Toyota-branded shock absorber can stop a 7.62x39mm conventional steel-core round.
“We purposefully aimed for the shock absorber’s lower cylinder, as this is where we expected to meet the most resistance, owing to the presence of hydraulic oil in this section of the component. It was certainly the right decision, as the resultant slow-motion footage is simply spectacular,” says SVI CEO Jaco de Kock.
“With oil spraying all over the place, this experiment ended up making a bit of a mess of our underground shooting range. But catching that dramatic rupture on camera made it all worth it,” adds SVI Business Development Director Nicol Louw.
Hit the play button to see what happens.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos