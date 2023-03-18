REVIEW | Why the updated VW T-Roc is a much better effort

Though it has all-wheel drive, the T-Roc 4Motion doesn’t have any off-road ability due to its fairly modest 158mm ground clearance. This sporty chassis makes for a car that corners like a hot hatch instead of a crossover SUV, and it feels like more of an enthusiasts’ machine than a car for the school run.
That said, it’s not an impractical vehicle for soccer mom duty. Based on the new Golf 8’s modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform, the T-Roc is about the same length as the T-Cross but offers a larger cabin by virtue of a longer wheelbase. It’s roomy enough for four adults, not just sprogs, with better-than-expected headroom under the fastback-style rear roof. The boot swallows a reasonable amount of shopping too, and the 392l offers 18l more than a Golf hatchback.
While it has decent space, the T-Roc has a distinctly sportier flavour than Volkswagen’s more sober SUV offerings, the T-Cross and Tiguan. With its makeover it has become more appealing, particularly on the inside.
Tech Specs
Engine
Type: Four-cylinder petrol turbo
Capacity: 2.0l
Power: 140kW
Torque: 320Nm
Transmission
Type: Seven-speed auto
Drive Train
Type: All-wheel drive
Performance (claimed)
Top speed: 216km/h
0-100km/h: 7.2 seconds
Fuel Consumption: 7.3l/100km (claimed); 8.9l /100km (as tested)
Emissions: 167g/km
Standard Features
Six airbags, ABS brakes, stability control, driving modes, rain sensor wipers, electric tailgate, sports suspension, parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, hill descent control, climate control, touch screen infotainment system, keyless central locking, LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights with high beam assist, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, leather upholstery
Warranty: Three years/120,000km
Maintenance plan: Five years/90,000km
Price: R670,300
Lease*: R14,336 per month
* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
Competition
Kia Seltos 1.4T-GDI GT Line 103kW/242Nm — R523,995
Mazda CX-30 2.0 Individual, 121kW/213Nm — R573,100
Audi Q2 35TFSI S Line Sports, 110kW/250Nm — R626,700
Citroën C5 Aircross1.6T Shine, 121kW/240Nm — R633,900
Opel Grandland X 1.6 Turbo Elegance, 121kW/240Nm — R701,900
Mini Cooper S Countryman, 141kW/280Nm — R764,581
Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSi 4Motion R-Line
We like:
Styling, improved interior, perky performance
We dislike:
Firm ride, wrinkled leather seats
Verdict:
A better effort for the price
Motor News star rating
***** Design
**** Performance
**** Economy
** Ride
**** Handling
**** Safety
**** Value For Money
**** Overall
