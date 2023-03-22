How to protect yourself against hi-tech car thieves

Car owners need to be more vigilant after the recent trend of car thieves brazenly making off with keyless cars in seconds.

Criminals are getting increasingly tech-savvy, with syndicates using advanced scanning equipment to intercept and clone smart key signals, a simple procedure that allows them to make off with virtually any vehicle.

Sophisticated cybercriminals are exploiting keyless entry systems in modern cars by extending the range of the remote so that once a driver is out of sight of a vehicle, they climb in and drive away — without any contact with the driver nor their awareness of it until they return to an empty parking spot.

According to police crime statistics, more than 9,600 vehicles and motorbikes were stolen in the second quarter of 2022 — a theft every 13 minutes.

The CEO of driver training school MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert, says such crime leaves drivers with limited options with which to protect their vehicles, but advises motorists to be aware of their surroundings and be on the lookout for identifying markers of people who could be involved.

Criminals work in teams of up to six to “hijack” a vehicle’s key signal. The owner believes the car to be safe after checking it is locked. The theft requires a minimum of two people with two suitcases/folders that act as a scanner/amplifier and data receiver/transmitter.

These communicate with the car’s key and intercept the vehicle’s opening signal and the thieves are able to then start the engine. It takes 30 seconds.

The criminals often use a jammer to prevent the car’s tracker signal from being picked up. They buy themselves time until a new key can be programmed, which takes 30 minutes.

“Criminals follow you and your remote for a short distance to extend its range. Carrying backpacks or briefcases, they wait for targets in parking lots. Not our stereotypical presumption of what a criminal looks like,” says Herbert.

“Yet certain behaviours should raise concern. Be aware of the individuals around you. Those proceeding into a shop without waiting around are likely innocent. If they seem to be waiting around or hesitating for some reason, no matter how legitimate it may be, consider leaving and going to another store.

“If you perceive them as harmless, do not lower your vigilance. Once in the store, still be on the lookout. Perhaps they are waiting for you or elicited the help of someone else because these crimes are not committed alone. If you suspect someone is following you, stop and let them pass, then change your route. This creates a predicament for a suspicious person.

“The next step is important. MasterDrive will never encourage returning to the vehicle alone in case you encounter a criminal assisting the person following you. We would be bold enough to say this method is preferable to a violent hijacking. What we do recommend is calling police on your way to the security guard who can return to your vehicle with you.”

Unfortunately, you can never guarantee awareness is enough.

If your car allows keyless access, get yourself a secure Faraday pouch (also known as a fob guard) to store your key. It’s lined with metallic material that helps block key fob signals, thereby preventing criminals from intercepting the signal and opening the car when you’ve gone. You could also deactivate the car’s keyless function.

An electronic key fob protector is another option. When you leave the car it automatically secures the key fob and the key signal cannot be intercepted. It has the form of a clip which easily and quickly can be put on the key fob battery without interfering with the car’s electrical system. These can be fitted directly or by a qualified technician.