VW Polo sedan has advantages over its more stylish relative

SA’s love affair with hatchbacks and crossovers has consigned the once-popular sedan shape into relative obscurity.

Four-door cars such as the Volkswagen Jetta, Hyundai Elantra and Ford Focus now lie in the car graveyard, while the latest Toyota Corolla sedan sells at a trickle compared with its Corolla Cross cousin.

However, one sedan segment that isn’t clinging precariously to life is the budget-focused league populated by cars that appeal to ride-sharing services. The Nissan Almera and last-generation Corolla sedan (known as the Quest) sell in healthy volumes. To this playground Volkswagen recently added its latest Polo sedan.

Unlike the Polo and Polo Vivo hatches, which are built locally, the car is imported from India, and it’s the only three-box saloon in the brand’s local line-up. It is not the most exciting vehicle in the VW stable but it scores highly in practicality and affordability without being completely bland.

With its 2,651mm wheelbase it is roomier than the 2,552m Polo hatchback; the spacious cabin comfortably seats four or five lanky adults. The 521l boot also trumps the hatchback’s 351l and accommodates enthusiastic shopping expeditions.

Four-door cars generally don’t have the styling flair of five-door hatches and crossovers, but the Polo sedan is not an unattractive thing. It has a streamlined shape with good proportions, and its front and rear LED lights and 16-inch alloy wheels lift the exterior beyond a generic rental-car design.

Inside, its beige cloth seats are snug and comfortable if not necessarily practical; keeping them clean might prove a challenge, as the upholstery in the low-mileage test car already had faint stains.

The dashboard’s hard plastic lacks the premium feel of the soft-touch surfaces in the Polo hatch and Polo Vivo but avoids feeling too cheap. The finishes are neat and the interior décor is perked up with metallic accents and dual-tone colours. Overall, the cabin vibe is acceptably welcoming and doesn’t come across as a stripped-bare rental car.

The flagship Polo Sedan Life auto is well endowed with features such as keyless entry and start, a reverse camera, cruise control, cooled glovebox, wireless smartphone charging, USB type C socket and wireless app connect.

Climatronic air-conditioning is also part of the deal, as is ambient lighting, an eight-speaker audio system, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with tilt and reach adjustment, and front and rear LED lights. The Life Tiptronic adds hill start assist and steering wheel paddle shifters to the menu.

There is decent digitalisation in the form of a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen, though I’m not a fan of the user-unfriendly haptic-feedback sliders for the temperature controls. VW has thankfully announced it will return to physical buttons (ones that operate with a genuine “click”) in future models.