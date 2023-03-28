FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Fortuner lands in SA and here is the pricing

The Fortuner has ruled South Africa’s medium-sized SUV segment for many years, and Toyota aims to keep it that way by giving the seven-year-old vehicle a fresh new look.

Boasting a market share of more than 40% in its segment, the seven-seat family sports utility vehicle arrives with an edgier, more aggressive design with its extremities mimicking a catamaran’s twin hulls. The latest iteration also boasts interior updates including new colours for flagship models.

The external plastic surgery includes a more aerodynamic front that exudes more presence. It comprises sharply angular front and rear bumpers complemented by black trapezoidal fog lamp housings in front and L-shaped reflector inserts at the rear.

The black mesh upper grille has been slimmed down, while the lower aperture has been inflated in keeping with Fortuner’s more assertive attitude. A grey contrast skidplate adds to the aesthetic.

The headlamps comprise split-quad LEDs with a waterfall LED Line Guide Signature, in combination with LED L-shaped daytime running lamps.

At the rear, reworked elements include a new design for the tail light clusters and a piano black number plate garnish.