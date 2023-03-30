×

Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

By Ignition TV - 30 March 2023

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they investigate whether the Jeep Patriot is a true compact SUV bargain. They also look at used double cab bakkies and find out how engine modifications can influence a car's long-term reliability.

