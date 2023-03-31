These are the hybrid models local motorists are most likely to buy

South Africans are increasingly likely to buy a hybrid; the 2022 AutoTrader Hybrid Car Buyers Survey reveals a 63% increase year-on-year in hybrid enquiries by consumers. But which brands are they most likely to buy?

Chances are pretty good that the answer to that question will be Toyota, BMW or Lexus. In 2022, the top three most enquired on brands with hybrid offerings were Toyota (34% of all enquiries), BMW (23% of all enquiries) and Lexus (17% of all enquiries). Interestingly, these three brands accounted for more than 73% of all enquiries for hybrid cars in South Africa.

According to George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO, enquiry data per model follows a similar pattern.

“The most enquired on model last year was the BMW i8, which generated 19.28% of all hybrid enquiries. The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid generated the second most enquiries with 19.09%. The one anomaly was the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which generated a 6.07% share, putting it in third place. However, this is not totally unexpected. According to the 2022 AutoTrader Hybrid Car Buyers Survey, Mercedes-Benz was the fourth-most enquired for hybrid brand in 2022,” Mienie reveals.