New-vehicle sales in South Africa took a slight downturn in March compared with the same month last year, affected by high interest rates and the Human Rights Day holiday.
Industry body Naamsa said the modest performance was also affected by the national shutdown on March 20 as many dealers opted to close shop.
Domestic new vehicle sales of 50,157 units last month reflected a decline of 308 units, or 0.6%, from the 50,465 new vehicles sold in March 2022.
Sales of passenger cars were worst hit, with the 31,631 units last month a 6.4% decline on March 2022.
Light commercial vehicles, bakkies and minibuses had a good month, however, selling 15,529 units, an 11.1% increase over the same month last year.
Year to date, passenger car sales are down 0.6% compared with the first three months of 2022, while light commercials are 9% up
Naamsa remains upbeat that domestic new-vehicles sales will grow 6.3% to 563,000 units for 2023 and export sales will grow by 8.3% to 380,900 units.
Toyota retained its crown as the country’s most popular brand last month with 13,406 sales, more than double that of its nearest rival, Volkswagen.
Top 15 vehicle sales by manufacturer in March 2023
1. Toyota — 13,406
2. Volkswagen — 6,139
3. Suzuki — 3,734
4. Hyundai — 3,032
5. Nissan — 3,012
6. Ford — 2,993
7. Isuzu — 2,691
8. Renault — 2,058
9. Haval — 2,002
10. Kia — 1,833
11. Cherry — 1,502
12. Mahindra — 1,434
13. BMW — 1,394
14. Mercedes-Benz — 839
15. Daimler Truck — 499
TimesLIVE
These were South Africa's top-selling car brands in March
Bakkies fly but car sales don’t fare so well due to interest rate hike and closed showrooms
Image: Dall-E
New-vehicle sales in South Africa took a slight downturn in March compared with the same month last year, affected by high interest rates and the Human Rights Day holiday.
Industry body Naamsa said the modest performance was also affected by the national shutdown on March 20 as many dealers opted to close shop.
Domestic new vehicle sales of 50,157 units last month reflected a decline of 308 units, or 0.6%, from the 50,465 new vehicles sold in March 2022.
Sales of passenger cars were worst hit, with the 31,631 units last month a 6.4% decline on March 2022.
Light commercial vehicles, bakkies and minibuses had a good month, however, selling 15,529 units, an 11.1% increase over the same month last year.
Year to date, passenger car sales are down 0.6% compared with the first three months of 2022, while light commercials are 9% up
Naamsa remains upbeat that domestic new-vehicles sales will grow 6.3% to 563,000 units for 2023 and export sales will grow by 8.3% to 380,900 units.
Toyota retained its crown as the country’s most popular brand last month with 13,406 sales, more than double that of its nearest rival, Volkswagen.
Top 15 vehicle sales by manufacturer in March 2023
1. Toyota — 13,406
2. Volkswagen — 6,139
3. Suzuki — 3,734
4. Hyundai — 3,032
5. Nissan — 3,012
6. Ford — 2,993
7. Isuzu — 2,691
8. Renault — 2,058
9. Haval — 2,002
10. Kia — 1,833
11. Cherry — 1,502
12. Mahindra — 1,434
13. BMW — 1,394
14. Mercedes-Benz — 839
15. Daimler Truck — 499
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos