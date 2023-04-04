Here are South Africa’s top selling cars in March

New-vehicle sales in South Africa remained robust last month, with 50,157 unit sold. Though sales were 0.6% down on March 2022, which was a record-breaking month, it was only the second sales month to breach the 50,000-unit level since October 2019.
March volumes were significantly bigger than February (45,198 units) indicating that growth remains possible despite the headwinds of the continued energy crisis, rising interest rates, and the pressures of inflation on household budgets, says Lebogang Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communications at WesBank.
Year-to-date sales are up 2.4%, closing out the first quarter on 139,437 units.
According to figures released by Naamsa, passenger car sales declined 6.4% to 31,631 compared to March last year, but light commercial vehicles rose 11.1% to 15,529 units, the latter buoyed by the introduction of the new-generation Ford Ranger which is proving to be a hit in the market.
The Ranger was the country’s third best-selling vehicle last month with 2,289 sales, just behind the Isuzu D-Max with 2,289 units, while the Toyota Hilux continued to reign supreme with its 3,920 sales. However, the bakkie wars are set to intensify with this month’s launch of the single- and supercab versions of the new Ranger, which until now has only been available in double-cab variants.
The Volkswagen Polo Vivo returned to its top spot as the country’s best-selling passenger car last month, taking over from the Toyota Corolla Cross which took the honours in February.
Toyota remained the best selling brand with 13,406 sales last month, representing a 26.7% market share, and its other top sellers were the Fortuner SUV and Starlet hatch. Sales of the Toyota Urban Cruiser — once the country’s most popular passenger car — dwindled to just 269 units as the model is being replaced by a new-generation car.
The Suzuki Vitara Brezza, on which the Urban Cruiser is based, is also in its run-out phase and sold just 239 units last month.
TOP 40 SELLING NEW VEHICLES — MARCH 2023
- Toyota Hilux — 3,920
- Isuzu D-Max — 2,289
- Ford Ranger — 2,247
- VW Polo Vivo — 2,016
- Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,839
- Toyota Hi-Ace — 1,541
- Toyota Fortuner — 1,409
- Nissan NP200 — 1,404
- Toyota Starlet — 1,276
- Suzuki Swift — 1,248
- VW Polo — 1,008
- Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 966
- Hyundai Grand i10 — 957
- Haval Jolion — 940
- Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 918
- VW T-Cross — 850
- Renault Kiger — 842
- Toyota Corolla Quest — 753
- Nissan Magnite — 682
- Kia Sonet — 670
- Hyundai i20 — 604
- Suzuki Baleno — 581
- Haval H6 — 572
- Toyota Rumion — 534
- Renault Triber — 503
- Suzuki Ertiga — 491
- Nissan Navara — 475
- BMW X3 — 432
- Renault Kwid — 431
- Toyota Land Cruiser Pick Up — 406
- VW Amarok — 401
- Chery Tiggo 7 Pro — 395
- Suzuki Spresso — 383
- Kia Picanto — 374
- GWM P-series — 372
- VW Tiguan — 364
- VW Polo Sedan — 359
- Hyundai Venue — 340
- Ford Everest — 317
- Ford EcoSport — 280
* List excludes Mercedes-Benz which does not report its monthly model sales
