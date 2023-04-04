×

Here are South Africa’s top selling cars in March

The new Ford Ranger has reignited the bakkie wars but the Toyota Hilux still rules

04 April 2023
Denis Droppa
Group motoring editor
The Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max were the country’s two most popular vehicles last month.
Image: Denis Droppa

New-vehicle sales in South Africa remained robust last month, with 50,157 unit sold. Though sales were 0.6% down on March 2022, which was a record-breaking month, it was only the second sales month to breach the 50,000-unit level since October 2019.

March volumes were significantly bigger than February (45,198 units) indicating that growth remains possible despite the headwinds of the continued energy crisis, rising interest rates, and the pressures of inflation on household budgets, says Lebogang Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communications at WesBank.

Year-to-date sales are up 2.4%, closing out the first quarter on 139,437 units.

According to figures released by Naamsa, passenger car sales declined 6.4% to 31,631 compared to March last year, but light commercial vehicles rose 11.1% to 15,529 units, the latter buoyed by the introduction of the new-generation Ford Ranger which is proving to be a hit in the market.

The Ranger was the country’s third best-selling vehicle last month with 2,289 sales, just behind the Isuzu D-Max with 2,289 units, while the Toyota Hilux continued to reign supreme with its 3,920 sales. However, the bakkie wars are set to intensify with this month’s launch of the single- and supercab versions of the new Ranger, which until now has only been available in double-cab variants.

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo returned to its top spot as the country’s best-selling passenger car last month, taking over from the Toyota Corolla Cross which took the honours in February.

Toyota remained the best selling brand with 13,406 sales last month, representing a 26.7% market share, and its other top sellers were the Fortuner SUV and Starlet hatch. Sales of the Toyota Urban Cruiser — once the country’s most popular passenger car — dwindled to just 269 units as the model is being replaced by a new-generation car.

The Suzuki Vitara Brezza, on which the Urban Cruiser is based, is also in its run-out phase and sold just 239 units last month.

TOP 40 SELLING NEW VEHICLES — MARCH 2023

  1. Toyota Hilux — 3,920
  2. Isuzu D-Max — 2,289
  3. Ford Ranger — 2,247
  4. VW Polo Vivo — 2,016
  5. Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,839
  6. Toyota Hi-Ace — 1,541
  7. Toyota Fortuner — 1,409
  8. Nissan NP200 — 1,404
  9. Toyota Starlet — 1,276
  10. Suzuki Swift — 1,248
  11. VW Polo — 1,008
  12. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 966
  13. Hyundai Grand i10 — 957
  14. Haval Jolion — 940
  15. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 918
  16. VW T-Cross — 850
  17. Renault Kiger — 842
  18. Toyota Corolla Quest — 753
  19. Nissan Magnite — 682
  20. Kia Sonet — 670
  21. Hyundai i20 — 604
  22. Suzuki Baleno — 581
  23. Haval H6 — 572
  24. Toyota Rumion — 534
  25. Renault Triber — 503
  26. Suzuki Ertiga — 491
  27. Nissan Navara — 475
  28. BMW X3 — 432
  29. Renault Kwid — 431
  30. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick Up — 406
  31. VW Amarok — 401
  32. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro — 395
  33. Suzuki Spresso — 383
  34. Kia Picanto — 374
  35. GWM P-series — 372
  36. VW Tiguan — 364
  37. VW Polo Sedan — 359
  38. Hyundai Venue — 340
  39. Ford Everest — 317
  40. Ford EcoSport — 280

* List excludes Mercedes-Benz which does not report its monthly model sales

