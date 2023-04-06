Too smart for their own good: should we hit pause on clever cars?
The BMW 740i, one of the smartest cars on the planet, arrived at our offices for testing in the same week that a group of prominent tech industry leaders warned that artificial intelligence (AI) was advancing too rapidly for comfort...
Too smart for their own good: should we hit pause on clever cars?
Group motoring editor
The BMW 740i, one of the smartest cars on the planet, arrived at our offices for testing in the same week that a group of prominent tech industry leaders warned that artificial intelligence (AI) was advancing too rapidly for comfort...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos