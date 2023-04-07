This sporty new BMW model will impress younger customers

The front features the BMW kidney grille in the style of the full-size BMW 4 Series, BMW iX and BMW M3/M4 role models, and has sporty tail lights.
The Baby Racer is available in black, blue, and white, with contrasting seat colours. To make sure the pleasure of “driving” starts at a young age, all spare parts for the cars, which are made in Bavaria, are available from selected BMW dealers.
The Baby Racer will be available from April 2023 at selected dealers and online.
The Baby Racer has been a popular element of BMW Lifestyle Collection for more than 30 years. Now in its fourth generation, it’s available in a new design to pass on joy to the brand’s youngest fans.
Based on the design of the latest BMW models, the Baby Racer IV has custom features and proportions. These include a soft seat in contrasting colours, an ergonomic three-spoke steering wheel with a hooter, and wheels made from recycled materials.
