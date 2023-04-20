Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its Maybach EQS SUV as the ultra-luxury brand’s first electric car.
The vehicle is claimed to have a range of 600km on a single charge and will be priced at roughly $200,000 (about R3.66m).
Last year, Mercedes-Maybach sales jumped 37% to a record 22,600 vehicles and demand in China was especially strong, with more than 1,100 cars a month sold there.
The vehicle is based on the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV but raises the exclusivity a few notches.
Like other Maybachs, the EQS is offered in optional two-tone paintwork and lays on top-notch luxury and hi-tech features. The luxurious interior is decked out in exclusive Nappa leather and wooden trim, and front and rear seats pamper their occupants with ventilation, massage function and neck and shoulder heating.
There is also a calf massage and the Chauffeur Package. With the latter, as soon as the rear passenger chooses the reclining position, the front passenger seat automatically moves forward to the chauffeur position.
The rear passengers experience an extensive range of infotainment and comfort features with two 11.6-inch displays on the backrests of the front seats. With the standard MBUX high-end rear seat entertainment, content can be shared quickly and easily on the various displays. It is also possible to set navigation destinations from the rear seats.
With the equipment First-Class Rear, the front centre console continues like a floating band to the rear seats. A projector in the centre console discreetly projects the Maybach emblem onto the floor. As in the Mercedes-Maybach S-class, the car has two thermal cup holders and a shelf for the standard MBUX rear tablet. Four fast-charging USB-C ports and two HDMI interfaces also ensure that travellers can easily use their own digital devices. On request, the centre console can include two folding tables, a cooling compartment and silver-plated champagne goblets.
Mercedes-Maybach EQS is the marque's first electric model
Group motoring editor
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
With the standard Burmester 4D surround sound system with 15 speakers, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV offers the ultimate sound experience.
Power outputs in the all-wheel drive Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 are 484kW and 950Nm, making the big SUV capable of quietly covering the 0-100km/h sprint in 4.4 seconds and reaching a top speed of 210km/h.
The Maybach EQS rides on Airmatic air suspension with continuously adjustable damping and rear-wheel steering, and the vehicle level can be raised by up to 35mm to increase the ground clearance.
The classic Maybach lettering is discreetly incorporated into a chrome-plated decorative strip, which forms a unit with the continuous light strip of the standard Digital Light headlights, which welcome and say goodbye to the driver with a special light show. As a further greeting, an animated projection of the Maybach pattern shines in all four doors.
