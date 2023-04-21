While its forebear was a spartan little car, the new Corsa Lite comes fitted with a range of luxuries, including 16-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning, front electric windows, tyre pressure monitoring, active lane-keep assist and LED headlights. Opel's latest IntelliLink infotainment system is also standard and accessible via a seven-inch touchscreen.
Priced at R349,900 (including a five-year/120,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan) it's debatable whether the new Corsa Lite can be classified as truly affordable. However, for automotive nostalgists, it certainly does hold some appeal.
Opel Corsa Lite returns to Mzansi
Image: Supplied
Opel announced on Friday that its iconic Corsa Lite nameplate is making a comeback.
First launched in 1996 as a South African-specific model, the Corsa Lite became a smash hit thanks to its attainable price and peppy performance. Despite being discontinued in 2007, Opel has decided to reintroduce the nameplate to its current-generation Corsa.
The new model comes with a 1.2l, three-cylinder, turbocharged engine making 74kW and 205Nm of torque, a quantum leap over the 65kW/112Nm made by its four-cylinder predecessor. This is sent to the front wheels via six-speed manual transmission. These respectable figures are aided by a slippery body shell that Opel says has a drag coefficient of 0.29Cd. This helps culminate in combined fuel consumption of 5.7l/100km.
While its forebear was a spartan little car, the new Corsa Lite comes fitted with a range of luxuries, including 16-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning, front electric windows, tyre pressure monitoring, active lane-keep assist and LED headlights. Opel's latest IntelliLink infotainment system is also standard and accessible via a seven-inch touchscreen.
Priced at R349,900 (including a five-year/120,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan) it's debatable whether the new Corsa Lite can be classified as truly affordable. However, for automotive nostalgists, it certainly does hold some appeal.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos