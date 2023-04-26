Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off its new 11th generation E-Class sedan, boasting powertrains and styling that reflect the brand’s increasing move towards electrification.
With more than 17-million sales since 1946, the E-Class and its predecessors are the best-selling model series in the history of Mercedes-Benz.
Internally dubbed the 214 series, the new model range will make its European sales debut in the third quarter of the year and arrive in South Africa before the end of 2023 or early next year.
In the German carmaker’s drive towards electrification, half of all new E-Class models will be plug-in hybrids. The rest comprise mild-hybrid four-cylinder petrol and diesel variants, featuring intelligent support from an integrated starter-generator (ISG).
The four-door sedan is visually reminiscent of the Mercedes-EQ electric models with its high-gloss black panel-like surface that connects the radiator grille with the headlamps. High-performance LED headlamps come standard while Digital Light is optional and as a typical feature of the brand, the daytime running lights take the shape of an eyebrow. As before, powerdomes accentuate the bonnet.
Cabin space has grown thanks to a 22mm longer wheelbase, and luggage capacity is up to 540l.
The heavily digitised interior includes a high-resolution driver display, with an optional front screen that allows the passenger to watch TV or videos without distracting the driver. Another new feature is a selfie and video camera as part of the optional MBUX Superscreen on top of the dashboard.
The main icons on the central and optional passenger displays are now simpler and colour-coded to match smartphone tiles.
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
New Mercedes E-class debuts with more space and tech
The new model range will arrive in South Africa before the end of 2023 or early next year
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Using the central display, the driver and passenger can use third-party apps such as TikTok, Angry Birds, Webex or Zoom when the vehicle is stationary. With the Digital Vehicle Key, the E-Class can be started and locked using a smartphone and shared by up to 16 people. With Remote Parking Assist, the driver can manoeuvre the vehicle into and out of parking spaces using a smartphone
For extra money, owners can specify a nightclub-style cabin feature with active ambient lighting that reacts to music. A high-end Burmester surround sound system with 17 speakers and four sound transducers in the front seats comes standard.
Artificial intelligence will learn which comfort systems vehicle occupants use repeatedly and set them accordingly.
The range starts with the petrol-powered rear-wheel drive E200 mild hybrid which has a 2.0l turbo engine with outputs of 150kW and 320Nm, and claims a 0-100km/h sprint of 7.5 seconds and a 240km/h top speed.
The E220d mild hybrid is available in rear-wheel drive and 4Matic all-wheel drive derivatives, with the 2.0l turbodiesel engine wielding 145kW and 440Nm. The two-wheel drive model does the 0-100km/h sprint in 7.6 seconds with a top speed of 238km/h, while the 4Matic is good for 7.8 seconds and 234km/h.
Image: Supplied
The plug-in hybrids comprise the E300e in a choice of rear- and all-wheel drive and the range-topping E400e with all-wheel drive only.
The combined power in the 2.0l petrol-electric E300e is 230kW and 550Nm, for figures of 0-100km/h in 6.4 seconds and a 236km/h top speed. The E400e also has a 2.0l engine but with total system power boosted to a burly 280kW and 650Nm; good for 250km/h and 0-100 in 5.3 seconds.
Airmatic air suspension and rear-axle steering are optionally available to boost the agility and ride comfort of the new E-class, which comes standard with Agility Control steel spring suspension with selective damping.
