Tech-laden with a high ride and a commanding view of surroundings, plus plenty of space for family and luggage, the SUV has essentially replaced the sedan and station wagon, yesteryear’s go-to models for families.
Add off-road capability, ability to easily navigate speed bumps and potholes plus a comfortable ride, it’s little wonder the SUV is in vogue. Enquiries — a genuine indicator of buyer intent — remain strong.
AutoTrader’s list of the top ten most enquired about SUV models in the first quarter of 2023 underscores two intriguing details.
Featured models are generally of a more advanced age, though mostly with mileage under 100,000km. This points to buyers probing sensible options within budgetary constraints. And only two compact SUVs make the list, the bulk being either large or mid-size SUVs. That speaks to family size and all their gear, as well as safety aspects.
Predictably, the value for money, locally-built seven-seater Toyota Fortuner topped the list.
“For some years now the Toyota Fortuner has featured among the top most sold used SUVs,” reveals George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO. A 2017 Fortuner with an average mileage of 112,662km lists for an average price of R466,409.
These are the 10 most popular used SUVs in South Africa right now
Image: Supplied
Tech-laden with a high ride and a commanding view of surroundings, plus plenty of space for family and luggage, the SUV has essentially replaced the sedan and station wagon, yesteryear’s go-to models for families.
Add off-road capability, ability to easily navigate speed bumps and potholes plus a comfortable ride, it’s little wonder the SUV is in vogue. Enquiries — a genuine indicator of buyer intent — remain strong.
AutoTrader’s list of the top ten most enquired about SUV models in the first quarter of 2023 underscores two intriguing details.
Featured models are generally of a more advanced age, though mostly with mileage under 100,000km. This points to buyers probing sensible options within budgetary constraints. And only two compact SUVs make the list, the bulk being either large or mid-size SUVs. That speaks to family size and all their gear, as well as safety aspects.
Predictably, the value for money, locally-built seven-seater Toyota Fortuner topped the list.
“For some years now the Toyota Fortuner has featured among the top most sold used SUVs,” reveals George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO. A 2017 Fortuner with an average mileage of 112,662km lists for an average price of R466,409.
Image: Supplied
BMW’s large premium five-seater, the X5, bagged the second spot. Its cargo area comfortably handles multiple large suitcases and hand luggage.
Ford’s compact SUV, the EcoSport, which claimed third position, is suited to smaller families. Though off-road ability is limited and it’s smaller than its all-wheel drive Toyota RAV4 rival, affordability is its biggest advantage. 2019 models with an average of 49,499km on the clock are priced on average at R261,244 compared to the R361,961 average of a higher mileage 2017 RAV4 model.
Two mid-size SUVs, the locally manufactured BMW X3, and — Volkswagen Tiguan followed in fourth and fifth. Mid-size SUVs generally tend to have more ground clearance and are able to more comfortably seat five passengers than their compact counterparts.
Claiming tenth spot, was the rugged yet refined Ford Everest. The locally-built seven-seater 4x4 boasts strong off-road credentials and seven airbags. An average of R506,432 buys a 2018 model with 87,102km average mileage.
At over a million rand for a five-year-old model, the luxurious, sporty and off-road capable Land Rover Range Rover Sport with its eight airbags was the list’s most expensive SUV.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos