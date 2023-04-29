REVIEW | Good or bad, the BMW 740i makes a statement

As inviting as the rear seat is, the car delivers a satisfying experience for drivers. For a heffalump the 740i whisks along with a light-footedness that defies its 2.1-tonnes. The 3.0l turbocharged petrol six-cylinder is ably spirited and never leaves one with unsatisfied power cravings, as attested to by the 5.4 second 0-100km/h time. The big car accelerates without pause and will quietly sweep to a governed 250km/h top speed. The cherry on top is the impressively light 9.4l/100km fuel consumption attained by the test car.
You’re always aware of the 740i’s size but the dynamic air suspension keeps pitching, squatting and body roll at bay, keeping the body level with the road to create the sensation of a much lighter car. The light steering amplifies the sensation of agility, and drivers who want more driving involvement can select Sport mode to give the turning effort more heft.
The super-rigid body adds to the car’s air of unruffled super-refinement, and the biggest surprise was how plush the ride was on those low-profile 255/40 tyres. It mostly feels like it is riding on cotton wool.
In summary, the new BMW 7 Series raises a middle finger to styling subtlety but is subtle where it counts, namely refinement and comfort.
It is a polarising design, but behind those enormous kidney grilles is a formidable luxury car with plenty of substance behind its theatrical party tricks. It is well priced to boot, at a significant saving over the competition.
Tech specs
- Engine
- Type: Six-cylinder petrol turbo
- Capacity: 3.0l
- Power: 280kW
- Torque: 520Nm
- Transmission
- Type: Eight-speed automatic
- Drive train
Performance
- Top speed: 250km/h
- 0-100km/h: 5.4 seconds
- Fuel consumption: 7.9l/100km (claimed); 9.4l/100km (as tested)
- Emissions: 179g/km
Standard features
LED headlamps, climate control, leather upholstery, voice control, ABS brakes, six airbags, stability control, auto-on headlights, rain-sensor wipers, keyless access, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, head-up display, panoramic roof, navigation, driving modes, adaptive air suspension, front and rear electric seats, heated seats, infotainment system with HD touchscreen, rear-seat theatre screen, automated parking
Cost of ownership
- Warranty: Two years/unlimited km
- Maintenance Plan: Five years/1000,000km
- Price: R2,247,751
- Lease: R49,247 per month (at 11.25% interest over 60 months no deposit)
Competition
- Porsche Panamera 4 E-hybrid Executive, 340kW/700Nm — R2,495,000
- Mercedes-Benz S500, 336kW/520Nm — R2,735,064
- Audi S8, 420kW/800Nm — R2,759,000
BMW 740i M Sport
- WE LIKE: Bold design, price, refinement
- WE DISLIKE: Software glitches, the design isn’t everyone’s cup of lava
- VERDICT: A luxury sedan that makes a statement, good or bad
Motor News star rating
- Design * * * *
- Performance * * * * *
- Economy * * * *
- Ride * * * * *
- Handling * * * *
- Safety * * * * *
- Value For Money * * * *
- Overall * * * *
REVIEW | Good or bad, the BMW 740i makes a statement
Group motoring editor
Image: Denis Droppa
Like or hate the styling, one has to give BMW credit for creating a car that makes a “statement”.
Whether you think it is beautiful or Peppa Pig ugly, the BMW 740i does not lack presence. With its huge size and enormous kidney grille — which illuminates for extra effect — the luxury sedan dominates its environment like an alpha predator. The test car’s optional R197,000 dual-tone paint job added a final flourish that craned necks wherever I drove it.
The seventh generation BMW 7 Series (model code G70) arrived in South Africa recently to compete with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Porsche Panamera and Audi S8 for the attention of tycoons.
The 740i is the sole petrol model in a range that includes the diesel-powered 740d and electric BMW i7 xDrive60, and whisks along with an understated silence out of kilter with its loud styling. Occupants in the luxurious cabin are cocooned from external nasties like wind noise and bumps as the big car glides gracefully on its air suspension.
Unlike its predecessors, the new BMW 7 Series is available exclusively as a long-wheelbase model just under 5.4m in length that maximises space in the rear.
The cabin is so plush it seems almost discourteous to enter the car without wearing a blazer and a Double Windsor knot.
Image: Denis Droppa
Many owners are likely to be chauffeured in this car, and moguls and captains of industry will be suitably impressed by the rear seat luxury, which has 5.5-inch touchscreens in the rear doors to control seat adjustment, activate seat massagers or turn the rear into a private cinema lounge on wheels.
The back seat lays on stretch-out legroom, particularly in the optional reclining seat which folds out like a La-Z-Boy chair.
A huge 31.3-inch high-resolution BMW Theatre Screen extends down from the headline to entertain rear seat passengers, with sound provided by a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system with optional exciters in the seats. Passengers can stream videos, play games, listen to music, get information and watch downloaded programmes while on the road.
The driver and front passenger can also use YouTube video-on-demand streaming on the control display for the first time. The 5G-compatible aerial system in the new BMW 7 Series provides high-speed connectivity. In theory, anyway. We couldn’t test any of the entertainment functions due a software glitch which BMW SA says will be fixed imminently.
To impress passengers, we resorted to another party trick: opening the electrically operated doors by voice command. The doors can also be opened or closed at the touch of a button or via the key fob or smartphone.
Another “party” favourite was the car’s ability to steer itself on pre-stored manoeuvring routes in forward or reverse — a handy feature for such a large car in tight parking lots.
Image: Denis Droppa
The cockpit of the new BMW 7 Series has gone minimalist and the driver is faced with a reduced number of buttons than the predecessor model. The BMW Curved Display consists of a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel and a 14.9-inch control display. To enhance the minimalist feel, even the air vents are semi hidden.
Leather, metal and crystal create a deluxe interior environment, with a touch of razzle-dazzle created by the new BMW Interaction Bar with dynamic ambient lighting. This colour-changing faceted surface in the dashboard doubles as a touch control display for climate control and operation of the doors and lights.
The faithful iDrive knob (in crystal) remains for those who don’t want to leave dirty fingerprints on the touchscreen. The volume knob and electric seat adjusters are also crystal, adding extra jewellery to the cabin.
A My Modes feature enables a one-touch selection of modes that simultaneously adjust several vehicle functions, displays and interior ambience. For instance, Theatre mode automatically folds down the rear entertainment screen and raises the rear window shades.
The seats offer wider surfaces than the outgoing model, as well as extensive electric adjustment, seat heating and lumbar support for the driver and front passenger.
A fixed panoramic glass sunroof is significantly larger than on the outgoing model. The latest generation BMW Head-Up Display is standard while an Augmented View feature is optional.
Image: Denis Droppa
As inviting as the rear seat is, the car delivers a satisfying experience for drivers. For a heffalump the 740i whisks along with a light-footedness that defies its 2.1-tonnes. The 3.0l turbocharged petrol six-cylinder is ably spirited and never leaves one with unsatisfied power cravings, as attested to by the 5.4 second 0-100km/h time. The big car accelerates without pause and will quietly sweep to a governed 250km/h top speed. The cherry on top is the impressively light 9.4l/100km fuel consumption attained by the test car.
You’re always aware of the 740i’s size but the dynamic air suspension keeps pitching, squatting and body roll at bay, keeping the body level with the road to create the sensation of a much lighter car. The light steering amplifies the sensation of agility, and drivers who want more driving involvement can select Sport mode to give the turning effort more heft.
The super-rigid body adds to the car’s air of unruffled super-refinement, and the biggest surprise was how plush the ride was on those low-profile 255/40 tyres. It mostly feels like it is riding on cotton wool.
In summary, the new BMW 7 Series raises a middle finger to styling subtlety but is subtle where it counts, namely refinement and comfort.
It is a polarising design, but behind those enormous kidney grilles is a formidable luxury car with plenty of substance behind its theatrical party tricks. It is well priced to boot, at a significant saving over the competition.
Tech specs
Performance
Standard features
LED headlamps, climate control, leather upholstery, voice control, ABS brakes, six airbags, stability control, auto-on headlights, rain-sensor wipers, keyless access, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, head-up display, panoramic roof, navigation, driving modes, adaptive air suspension, front and rear electric seats, heated seats, infotainment system with HD touchscreen, rear-seat theatre screen, automated parking
Cost of ownership
Competition
BMW 740i M Sport
Motor News star rating
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos