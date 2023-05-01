×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motoring

The new Beijing X55 could easily become one’s best friend

It has an avante garde, futuristic, sleek, sporty look with the indoor cabin comforts and modern interior to match its good-looking shell

Premium
By Madeleine Chaput - 01 May 2023

Admittedly a little intimidating at first for someone who is all of 157cm tall, Baic's (Beijing Automotive Group) new Beijing X55 easily becomes a best friend after a drive or two...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Nomzamo Mbatha on her journey to become a Global Citizen ambassador