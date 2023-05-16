Another key feature of the Arctic AT35 is a set of 17-inch black alloy wheels shod with 35-inch BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres. These are complemented by aggressively flared wheel-arch extensions larger than those found on the standard D-Max, as well as a set of unique Artic Truck mud flaps.
Other exclusive exterior modifications come in the shape of wider-profile side steps and AT35 chrome badges tacked to the vehicle's front fenders and rear tailgate. A standard 18-inch spare wheel is fitted beneath the rear load box, while a ResQ puncture repair kit is provided to get you mobile again with the least amount of hassle.
The interior of this badass D-Max variant is decked to the nines with standard niceties, including leather seats embroidered with the AT35 logo, a multi-display digital instrument cluster, nine-inch infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, an inductive charging pad and a suite of advanced driver assistance features.
These include forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, attention assist, lane departure warning system, lane departure prevention, lane keep assist system and emergency lane keeping. Additional safety features include front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, rear radar and Isuzu's multi-collision brake function that will automatically apply the brakes when the airbags are deployed. With the usual complement of airbags (dual front, side, curtain and driver’s knee), the Arctic AT35 also features the innovative far-side airbag that prevents the front seat occupants’ heads from contacting each other.
New Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT35 storms into town
Image: Supplied
Isuzu on Tuesday unveiled its D-Max Arctic AT35 at the Nampo Agricultural Trade Show.
Based on the range-topping D-Max V-Cross 4x4, this limited-production model stands out from the usual double-cab crowd with a specially developed suspension system that offers an imposing stance and supreme off-road capability.
A purpose-designed lift kit raises ground clearance from 232mm to 266mm, and increases vehicle height from 1,810mm to 1,875mm. At the same time, maximum wade depth has been boosted to an impressive 865mm. Finishing things off is a set of Bilstein dampers that provide a fine balance between on-road composure and off-road performance.
Image: Supplied
Another key feature of the Arctic AT35 is a set of 17-inch black alloy wheels shod with 35-inch BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres. These are complemented by aggressively flared wheel-arch extensions larger than those found on the standard D-Max, as well as a set of unique Artic Truck mud flaps.
Other exclusive exterior modifications come in the shape of wider-profile side steps and AT35 chrome badges tacked to the vehicle's front fenders and rear tailgate. A standard 18-inch spare wheel is fitted beneath the rear load box, while a ResQ puncture repair kit is provided to get you mobile again with the least amount of hassle.
The interior of this badass D-Max variant is decked to the nines with standard niceties, including leather seats embroidered with the AT35 logo, a multi-display digital instrument cluster, nine-inch infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, an inductive charging pad and a suite of advanced driver assistance features.
These include forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, attention assist, lane departure warning system, lane departure prevention, lane keep assist system and emergency lane keeping. Additional safety features include front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, rear radar and Isuzu's multi-collision brake function that will automatically apply the brakes when the airbags are deployed. With the usual complement of airbags (dual front, side, curtain and driver’s knee), the Arctic AT35 also features the innovative far-side airbag that prevents the front seat occupants’ heads from contacting each other.
Image: Supplied
Powering the Arctic AT35 is the firm's proven 3.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine. Paired to a six-speed automatic transmission, it pumps out 140kW and 450Nm of torque. This is sent to a part-time four-wheel drive system offering the choice of two-wheel drive for on-road use, as well as four-wheel drive high and low when venturing off-road. For traversing extra gnarly terrain, the driver can engage an electronic rear differential lock.
Assembled in South Africa at Isuzu's Struandale plant in Gqeberha, the new D-Max Arctic AT35 will be launched at the end of July. Pricing will be confirmed closer that time.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos