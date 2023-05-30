Offering seating for up to six passengers, the interior of the V300d Special Edition has been made extra opulent thanks to the fitting of niceties such as full leather upholstery, customisable ambient lighting, temperature-controlled cup holders, a 3.2l refrigerated compartment and a state-of-the-art voice controlled MBUX infotainment system. There's also a 640-watt Burmester surround sound system linked to a total of 16 loudspeakers.
Further notable features include a raft of active driver aid technologies including active distance assist distronic, lane keep assist, blind spot assist, crosswind assist and attention assist. Active brake assist is also fitted as standard equipment as are six airbags.
New Mercedes-Benz V300d Special Edition set to move South Africa
Image: Supplied
The new Mercedes-Benz V300d Special Edition is now available at local dealerships.
Exclusive to the South African market, this newcomer stands out from its standard V-Class siblings with unique styling features such as gloss black exterior trim, an AMG roof box for carrying extra cargo and a choice of three eye-catching paint colours, including an exclusive Sodalite Blue Metallic available only on Special Edition units. The German marque's diamond radiator grille is standard as are automatic sliding side doors.
Image: Supplied
Offering seating for up to six passengers, the interior of the V300d Special Edition has been made extra opulent thanks to the fitting of niceties such as full leather upholstery, customisable ambient lighting, temperature-controlled cup holders, a 3.2l refrigerated compartment and a state-of-the-art voice controlled MBUX infotainment system. There's also a 640-watt Burmester surround sound system linked to a total of 16 loudspeakers.
Further notable features include a raft of active driver aid technologies including active distance assist distronic, lane keep assist, blind spot assist, crosswind assist and attention assist. Active brake assist is also fitted as standard equipment as are six airbags.
Image: Supplied
Powering the V300d Special Edition is the firm's proven 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 174kW and 500Nm of torque. This is sent to the rear wheels via a 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox that offers good fuel efficiency and easy highway cruising.
Available in limited numbers, the new Mercedes-Benz V300d Special Edition retails for R2,190,000 including all accessories and a seven-year/140,000km Premium Drive plan.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos