Car Basics course aims to give you a better understanding of your vehicle

Motorists seeking a better understanding of how their vehicle works can learn basic maintenance at an affordable new course.
Car Basics teaches skills from changing a tyre and checking oil, water and lubricants to jump starting a car and more. Priced from R295, the course is offered by Tiger Wheel & Tyre in partnership with The Exception, Goodyear, SABAT batteries and Havoline.
Many people lack the confidence and knowledge to perform simple car maintenance tasks, which can leave them stranded in the event of a flat tyre or dead battery, said course founder Paige Lindenberg.
“These scenarios can occur without warning and their consequences can be dangerous. While we spend a lot of time in our vehicles, the reality is we may know little about how they work or what to do in an emergency.”
Image: bilanol / 123rf
The course caters for different skill levels, encouraging participants to learn at their own pace and ask questions without judgment.
“I have seen a growing need for training and education that can be done in a simple and fun way to make motorists feel safer on our roads,” said Lindenberg, who grew up surrounded by cars and racing.
The courses will be hosted at Tiger Wheel & Tyre outlets. The first one takes place at Sunninghill, Johannesburg, on July 1, and monthly events around the country will follow. Tickets to Car Basics are available via Quicket.
