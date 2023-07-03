One of the biggest stumbling blocks to electric vehicle (EV) adoption in South Africa is cost. Consumers fret about the initial purchase price — and also about battery costs. But doing a bit of homework and following some sage advice will alleviate many of these concerns.
According to the 2022 Electric Buyers Survey, published by AutoTrader, 64.5% of customers believe that the initial cost to purchase an EV is the biggest disadvantage relating to these vehicles. But while the initial purchase price will always be a factor, buying and operating an EV may not be nearly as costly as you might think.
Let’s start with the purchase price. Yes, an EV costs more than a car with an internal combustion engine. But a used EV won’t necessarily break the bank. The BMW i3, for instance, is listed on AutoTrader for an average price of R634,637 (and with an average mileage and year of registration of 44,225km and 2018 respectively).
Then there are those batteries. The good news is that they come with warranties. The five most enquired about EVs between January and March 2023 — namely, the BMW i3, iX and iX3, the Mini Cooper SE and the Audi e-tron — all come standard with an eight-year battery warranty.
The mileage warranty limit for BMW and Mini EVs is 100,000km, while the Audi e-tron has a 160,000km mileage warranty cut-off.
The cost of used EVs in SA and which has the best warranty
Image: Supplied
There are also tips motorists can follow to keep those batteries in tip-top shape. Buyers should pay attention to battery warranties along with simple ways and means to extend their longevity.
It’s considered best to charge your battery to 80% and this is because lithium-ion batteries can degrade faster if they are kept fully charged for long periods. Moreover, it's also important to avoid letting your battery drain completely before charging it.
“Overall, keeping the battery level between 20 and 80% helps to reduce stress on the battery and extend its lifespan,” points out AutoTrader CEO and EV owner George Mienie.
“Also, there is a misconception on charge cycles. As an example, if one charges an EV to 100% today and uses 50% and then charges to 100% again and again uses 50%, this is one charge cycle, not two.”
So while EVs still represent relatively new tech in South Africa, it doesn’t necessarily equate to being complicated or costly.
