Types of vehicles most likely to be written off in South Africa

While the word “write-off” might conjure up images of a car that has been damaged beyond recognition in a crash, there's a little more nuance to the definition. In insurance terms, a vehicle is technically written off when the cost to repair a car in relation to its value is such that it is not economically viable to repair.
In short, a damaged car can be classified as a “total loss” when it is deemed structurally irreparable or uneconomical to repair. So, which types of vehicles are most likely to be written off in South Africa (bearing in mind driver behaviour is typically the cause of such an incident and not the body type itself)? King Price Insurance has supplied us with fascinating figures, based on data collected between January 2021 and May 2023 for comprehensively insured cars that aren’t more than seven years old.
According to the data, the humble hatchback is the body style most likely to be written off, with the observed write-off frequency almost double that of SUVs. For the record, the SUV is one of the least likely vehicle types to be classed a write-off, beaten only by the (less common) station wagon.
“Smaller cars, such as hatchbacks, bear a higher write-off risk partly because the estimated cost of repair is often a larger percentage of the vehicle’s insured value,” said Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance.
“Drivers of these cars — many of them budget vehicles — tend to be younger and less experienced on the road, which can lead to a higher probability of an accident.”
Van Vuuren added men are statistically at more of a risk of having a write-off incident than women.
The data shows the second-most likely body style to be deemed a total loss is the MPV (multipurpose vehicle), followed by the cabriolet. Next comes the sedan and the coupé. Single cabs, panel vans and double-cabs are in the “least likely” side of the spectrum.
So, while driving an SUV or station wagon won’t render you immune from write-off crashes (or other similarly damaging events), the statistics show the risk of a total-loss incident is considerably higher in a hatchback. And that’s worth keeping in mind.
Types of vehicles most likely to be written off in South Africa
Image: martyhaas / 123rf
