Motoring

Brace yourself for big fuel price hikes in September

By Motoring Reporter - 15 August 2023
Based on the current data, ULP95 petrol is showing an increase of about R1.39 a litre, with regular ULP93 expected to rise by R1.36 a litre. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

South African motorists could be facing a lot more pain at the pumps in September. This going on the latest unaudited mid-month fuel data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF). 

Based on the current data, ULP95 petrol is showing an increase of about R1.39 a litre, with regular ULP93 expected to rise by R1.36 a litre.

It's bad news for owners of diesel-powered vehicles too, with the price of 0.05% sulphur looking set to go up by a whopping R2.60 a litre, while 0.005% sulphur diesel could cost motorists an additional R2.59 a litre.

These substantial increases can be attributed to a weakening rand and rising international oil prices; a combination that will leave the country's already cash-strapped consumers reeling.

It is important to note, however, that these potential adjustments are not yet set in stone and they could increase/decrease by the time the department of energy makes its official changes at the beginning of next month. Either way, the data is looking grim and motorists should prepare to fork out a lot more for all grades of fuel come September 6.

