WATCH | Behold the savage new Ford Mustang GTD

Ford has lifted the lid on what has to be one of the most extreme street legal Mustang models ever created. The product of a top secret, after-hours development mission started by a handful of Blue Oval staffers in 2021, the new Mustang GTD is a technological tour de force inspired by the Mustang GT3 slated to race at next year's Le Mans 24-Hour.

Looking every bit as racy as a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the Mustang GTD sports an aggressive exterior sculpted mostly from carbon fibre. The fenders, vented bonnet, cover that replaces the trunk lid, door sills, front splitter, rear diffuser and roof are all hewn out of this exotic material; a move that not only reduces weight but greatly lowers the 'Stang's centre of gravity. Approach the rear haunches and you'll spot a hydraulically-controlled active rear wing with a swan-neck design reminiscent of proper hard-core racing cars.

While 'normal' Mustang models have a 'sensible' boot for storing your groceries, the GTD fills this space with actuators for the semiactive suspension, a hydraulic control system and a transaxle cooling system fed by two air scoops cut into the bespoke rear cover.