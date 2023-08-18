WATCH | Behold the savage new Ford Mustang GTD
Ford has lifted the lid on what has to be one of the most extreme street legal Mustang models ever created. The product of a top secret, after-hours development mission started by a handful of Blue Oval staffers in 2021, the new Mustang GTD is a technological tour de force inspired by the Mustang GT3 slated to race at next year's Le Mans 24-Hour.
Looking every bit as racy as a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the Mustang GTD sports an aggressive exterior sculpted mostly from carbon fibre. The fenders, vented bonnet, cover that replaces the trunk lid, door sills, front splitter, rear diffuser and roof are all hewn out of this exotic material; a move that not only reduces weight but greatly lowers the 'Stang's centre of gravity. Approach the rear haunches and you'll spot a hydraulically-controlled active rear wing with a swan-neck design reminiscent of proper hard-core racing cars.
While 'normal' Mustang models have a 'sensible' boot for storing your groceries, the GTD fills this space with actuators for the semiactive suspension, a hydraulic control system and a transaxle cooling system fed by two air scoops cut into the bespoke rear cover.
Those wanting an extra shot of race car DNA can spring for an optional aero package that bolts onto the Mustang GTD a comprehensive underbody aerodynamic tray (also fabricated from lightweight carbon fibre) as well as hydraulically controlled front flaps that work in unison with the rear spoiler to ensure optimal aerodynamic balance.
Strip away this menacing skin and you'll find the Mustang GTD features a track-ready chassis specially designed to lap the infamous Nürburgring Nordschleife in under seven minutes. Sporting 50/50 weight distribution between the front and rear axles plus a track over 100mm wider than a regular Mustang GT, this impressive platform is underscored by a sophisticated semiactive suspension that can vary both spring rates and ride height.
Adaptive spool valve damper technology with hydraulically actuated dual spring rate and height suspension provides two unique states which enhance road and track performance independently. When set to Track Mode, the ride height will drop by nearly 40mm.
While a short-long arm set-up does duty at the sharp-end of the Mustang GTD, the rear features an integral link pushrod and rocker arm architecture where the inboard adaptive spool valve shocks and coil-over springs are arranged in a horizontal cross pattern and integrated with a rigid but super weight-efficient motorsport-style tubular subframe.
Feathery 20-inch forged aluminium wheels have been fitted to the Mustang GTD as standard equipment (lighter magnesium wheels are available as an option) and are shod with monstrous, super sticky 325/30ZR Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres up front and even wider 345/30ZR gumballs at the rear. Traction should be pretty darn phenomenal. Meanwhile, stopping duties are covered by a Brembo carbon-ceramic brake package.
Power comes from a supercharged 5.2l V8 engine supposedly tuned to deliver in the region of 596kW. Capable of revving beyond 7,500rpm, this formidable unit features full dry-sump lubrication and exhales through a Akrapovič exhaust fashioned from titanium.
Some of the cockpit highlights come in the form of track-optimised Recaro seats, digital driving displays that relay crucial vehicle information and a steering wheel on which you'll find buttons for adjusting the car's race-derived variable traction control system. The paddle shifters, rotary dial shifter and serial plate are all 3D-printed from titanium repurposed from retired Lockheed Martin F-22 supersonic stealth fighter aircraft. The rear seating area has also been removed to reduce weight and provide cargo space.
Unlike the Ford Model-T that was only available in black, the Mustang GTD offers full customisation and can be ordered in any exterior colour including paint-to-sample.
According to Ford, production of savage new Mustang GTD will be limited and pricing is expected to begin at about $300,000 (roughly R5,692,473). Yep, this performance doesn't come cheap. First customer deliveries are expected to commence in late 2024.