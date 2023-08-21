In 2021 the Rimac Nevera became the world’s quickest production car after setting an unofficial 8.6 seconds quarter-mile world record.
Now the Croatian supercar has become the fastest production electric vehicle (EV) around the Nürburgring, driven by Croatian racing driver Martin Kodrić. On August 18 he set a blistering time of 7min 05.298sec around the iconic German track and smashed the previous 7:25.231 record set by the Tesla Model S Track Pack in June.
That beat an earlier 7:33.350 record set by the Porsche Taycan Turbo S in 2022.
The Nevera is now among the fastest production cars ever on the famously testing 20.8km track. With 1,427kW supplied by four electric motors, the Nevera accelerates from 0-96km/h in just 1.85 seconds, to 160km/h in 4.3 seconds, and has a reported top speed of 412km/h.
Only 150 units of the hand-built Nevera are to be produced at about €2m (R41m) each at the factory near Zagreb.
This record is the latest in a list of more than 20 that the Nevera has shattered this year. In April, at the Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP), Germany, it claimed 23 performance records in a single day including 0-96km/h, 160km/h and 300km/h.
In July at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Nevera was quickest in the Supercar Shootout, making it not just the fastest electric production car to have yet taken on the famous hillclimb, but also the fastest production car to run the hill in 2023. In homage to this record-breaking year, Rimac Automobili will produce just 12 Nevera Time Attack edition cars — all already sold out.
MILESTONES
WATCH | Rimac Nevera sets new Nürburgring EV world record
