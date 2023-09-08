Volkswagen has presented its new Golf Black Edition. Occupying the white space between the R-Line and GTE models in the UK, it benefits from exclusive 18-inch black Bergamo alloy wheels and a Winter pack, rear-view camera and black style package.
The latter comprises an illuminated strip between the headlights and illuminated door handles, black exterior mirror housings and LED Plus headlights. It also boasts sports seats in the front, rear tinted glass, R-Line body-coloured bumpers and interior ambient lighting with 30 colour options.
The Golf Black Edition comes with a choice of three advanced power trains — the 1.5 TSI with six-speed manual transmission; the 1.5 eTSI mild hybrid with seven-speed auto, which is also available with a 2.0 TSI with seven-speed DSG; and 4MOTION all-wheel drive exclusive to the Black Edition.
Volkswagen launches new Golf Black Edition
Image: Supplied
A similar black style package is available for local Golf GTI models and it adds exterior illuminated styling elements, ambient lighting and components with a special surface appearance for an extra R8,750.00.
The VW Golf Mk8 was in the news recently when VW head Thomas Schafer announced a fully electric Mk9 Golf was in the pipeline in 2028.
