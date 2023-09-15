Porsche has given us a glimpse of its third-generation Panamera.
Set to make its debut at the Porsche Festival in Dubai on November 24, this latest iteration of Stuttgart's somewhat polarising four-door saloon (and wagon) is undergoing final test drives in Barcelona, Spain, where the engineering team will be scrutinising its powertrain, PDK gearbox and newly developed chassis with active damper control. This on the back of an extensive R&D programme that saw the vehicle conquer four continents.
For example, tests in the US checked the drivetrain performance at high altitudes and low oxygen levels, or verified the performance of the engine-cooling system and the air conditioning in extreme heat. In Scandinavia, the Panamera was driven at very low temperatures; in South Africa, it mastered difficult road conditions; and in Asia, high air humidity and hours of traffic posed particular challenges for the overall package.
Porsche teases new Panamera
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
According to Porsche, the new Panamera offers a completely upgraded engine range with a state-of-the-art focus on sustainable drivetrains and efficiency. Four E-Hybrid variants will be available from launch, all of which benefit from a new and more powerful electric motor that is completely integrated into the transmission housing of the new dual-clutch transmission. It offers higher drivetrain and recuperation performance values than its predecessor at a lower weight. Its energy is provided by a high-voltage battery with a significantly higher capacity of 25.9kWh. Finally, an 11kW on-board charger shortens the battery pack's charging time despite its increased energy content.
Porsche has fettled the internal combustion engines to deliver increased efficiency and performance. These units are also ready to comply with future emission standards.
With its comprehensively revised engine range, the Panamera incorporates other new developments. A semi-active chassis with new two-valve shock absorbers is fitted to all models as standard and allows for the regulation of the compression and rebound stages independently of each other. This significantly expands the range between comfort and performance. Porsche also confirmed a high-end chassis with active damper control and a wider range of additional functions which will be available as a cost option.
