Motoring

Mercedes-Benz named coolest motor vehicle brand in South Africa

By Motoring Staff - 21 September 2023
Mercedes-Benz SA walked away with ‘Coolest motor vehicle brand’ honours at the 2023 Sunday Times GenNext awards.
Image: Supplied

The annual Sunday Times GenNext movement has delivered key insights into youth brand preference and behaviour for the 19th year in a row. The coolest brands, according to Mzansi's youth, were announced at a ceremony held in Melrose Arch on Wednesday.

Mercedes-Benz SA won the category of “Coolest Motor Vehicle Brand” while Friend of the Brand Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was named “Coolest Local Sportsperson”.

“Understanding the brand decisions of the youth will be critical to future business success,” says Pule Molebeledi, acting CEO at Arena Holdings, which owns and manages the Sunday Times GenNext brand.

