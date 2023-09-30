Big-grilled Lexus LX has a thirst for adventure, not fuel

With its enormous, chromed spindle grille, this luxury SUV looks like King Kong’s electric shaver. If you want to make a statement there is nothing subtle about the new fourth-generation Lexus LX, neither in styling, luxury nor price.
The Lexus equivalent of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 was recently launched in SA in five variants comprising petrol and diesel versions, three specification grades, and five- and seven-seat guise.
The LX comes with a choice of two engines behind its gargantuan grille, both paired to 10-speed automatic transmissions. The petrol LX 600 has a twin turbo 3.5l V6 with outputs of 305kW and 650Nm and is available in five- and seven-seat options.
On test is the more frugal diesel LX 500d, available only as a five-seater, priced at R2,507,600. It is powered by a twin turbodiesel 3.3l V6 with 225kW and 700Nm. That is some mighty torque and it is needed to shift the 2.7 tonne land yacht.
There’s a grandness to driving this supersized Lexus. Each time I clambered aboard good ship LX 500d it felt like anything short of a continent-crossing expedition might be a waste of its capabilities. An array of off-road-enhancement switches on the dashboard, together with the SUV’s large size and elevated ground clearance, seem to call for an adventure that ends at the Giza pyramids — before turning around and driving straight back to Jozi.
The LX is famed for its off-roading capabilities and the latest generation goes all out with full-time, all-wheel drive supplemented by lockable front, rear and centre differentials, and more suspension travel than its forerunner. Further enhancing its continent-crossing abilities is height-adjustable suspension, a feature absent from the half-a-million rand cheaper Toyota Land Cruiser 300 it’s based upon.
The status of the car’s AWD system, differential locks and the transfer range are shown on the seven-inch display in the centre console. A multi-terrain monitor provides eyes on the surroundings, including a “see-through” view that displays a transparent image of the vehicle’s body, allowing the driver to view usually hidden areas around and underneath the vehicle.
In contrast to the all-digital cockpits that are de rigueur, the LX retains many old-school knobs and buttons alongside its infotainment touchscreen. It makes for a busy interface with all the features on offer in this car, but I think it’s still more user-friendly than digging through digital menus.
DRIVING IMPRESSION
Big-grilled Lexus LX has a thirst for adventure, not fuel
Luxury Lexus SUV is a grand driving experience, but is it worth half-a-million more than its Toyota cousin?
Group motoring editor
As you’d expect for the price, the LX is packed to the rafters with luxury. Seating space is slightly less than expected from the 5.1m length, but five occupants are mollycoddled in comfortable leather seats with heating and cooling, rear entertainment system, and second-row seats that can be reclined for comfort. The rear seats fold electrically to expand boot space, and the tailgate opens at a press of a button or swiping a foot under the rear bumper.
The luxury interior trimmings are a smidgen more premium than the Land Cruiser 300 and the Lexus has an extra digital screen on the dashboard. Compared to the 14-speaker audio set-up in its Toyota cousin, the Lexus has a premium 25-speaker Mark Levinson system.
Slick handling is understandably not part of this behemoth’s repertoire, but it wallows through corners less than its predecessor, thanks to suspension upgrades and a lowered centre of gravity. Adaptive variable suspension softens and stiffens the shock absorbers according to one of five selectable driving modes: Eco, Normal, Sport, Sport S+ and Comfort.
The LX comes with several collision-avoidance features, but the lane-keeping aid was oversensitive and couldn’t be disabled.
Where the LX really excels is in covering rough roads with a smooth and wafty ride, though there’s a little telltale judder revealing the vehicle sits on a ladder-frame suspension and rolls on low-profile 22-inch tyres.
The body-on-frame SUV is 20% more rigid than its predecessor, but a full 200kg lighter thanks to the use of aluminium body components. The enhanced power-to-weight ratio gives the large SUV an improved spring in its step and it accelerates briskly, without feeling languid. Anti-pitch control helps maintain a flat ride under hard acceleration and deceleration.
Driving the LX is a refined experience. Active Noise Control counters unpleasant booming engine noise without completely enfeebling the sound; you still hear a not-unpleasant muted roar from the diesel V6 for a touch of sporting acoustics.
Fuel economy is not top of mind in this market segment, but the test vehicle averaged 11.6l/100km, which is surprisingly frugal for its size if well short of the factory-claimed 8.3l/. With a 110l fuel tank the diesel LX has a real-world range of about 950km, useful for continent-crossing expeditions.
The new Lexus LX is a larger-than-life experience that spares nothing in terms of luxury or all-terrain ability. Whether it has enough extra features to justify costing half-a-million rand more than its Toyota Land Cruiser 300 cousin is debatable, but it does have the more aspirational Lexus badge and the grand grille it sits upon.
