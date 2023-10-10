Stockholm will ban petrol and diesel-powered cars from key parts of the city centre from 2025 as it seeks to improve air quality and reduce traffic noise, the Swedish capital's vice mayor for transport said on Tuesday.
The plan introduces an environmental zone across 20 blocks of Stockholm's inner-city, covering high-end shopping streets and some of Sweden's most expensive office real estate.
The Green Party, part of the Stockholm city council's ruling coalition of left-wing and environmentally-focused parties, hopes this will boost the speed at which people exchange combustion-engine cars for electric vehicles.
“Nowadays the air in Stockholm causes babies to have lung conditions and the elderly to die prematurely. It is a completely unacceptable situation,” said Green Party vice mayor for transport Lars Stromgren.
A class three environmental zone primarily allows fully electric cars to drive. Exceptions apply for bigger vans, where plug-in hybrid vehicles will be allowed under the regulation.
Some vehicles are exempted, including ambulances and police vehicles as well as cars where the driver or a passenger has a documented disability.
The plan is to further expand the environmental zone after the initial introduction, the Green Party said.
Companies in the transport sector said the plan went too far and the city should instead focus on investing more in electric charging points to bring about voluntary change.
“Since 2010 we have reduced emissions by 34%. But the Green Party and their colleagues in the city of Stockholm are in far too much of a hurry,” the Swedish Confederation of Transport Enterprises said.
Stockholm will be the first city in Sweden to introduce the class three environmental zone.
Stockholm to ban petrol and diesel cars from its city centre
Image: zephyr18 / 123rf
Stockholm will ban petrol and diesel-powered cars from key parts of the city centre from 2025 as it seeks to improve air quality and reduce traffic noise, the Swedish capital's vice mayor for transport said on Tuesday.
The plan introduces an environmental zone across 20 blocks of Stockholm's inner-city, covering high-end shopping streets and some of Sweden's most expensive office real estate.
The Green Party, part of the Stockholm city council's ruling coalition of left-wing and environmentally-focused parties, hopes this will boost the speed at which people exchange combustion-engine cars for electric vehicles.
“Nowadays the air in Stockholm causes babies to have lung conditions and the elderly to die prematurely. It is a completely unacceptable situation,” said Green Party vice mayor for transport Lars Stromgren.
A class three environmental zone primarily allows fully electric cars to drive. Exceptions apply for bigger vans, where plug-in hybrid vehicles will be allowed under the regulation.
Some vehicles are exempted, including ambulances and police vehicles as well as cars where the driver or a passenger has a documented disability.
The plan is to further expand the environmental zone after the initial introduction, the Green Party said.
Companies in the transport sector said the plan went too far and the city should instead focus on investing more in electric charging points to bring about voluntary change.
“Since 2010 we have reduced emissions by 34%. But the Green Party and their colleagues in the city of Stockholm are in far too much of a hurry,” the Swedish Confederation of Transport Enterprises said.
Stockholm will be the first city in Sweden to introduce the class three environmental zone.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos