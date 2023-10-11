×

Motoring

WATCH | Looking back at 100 years of Ford in South Africa

By Motoring Staff - 11 October 2023

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Ford in South Africa. This journey started in Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha) in the 1920s with production of the Model T.

Over the years, the Blue Oval produced a series of iconic vehicles that helped shape the country’s automotive culture. Some of these are the Cortina XR6, Sierra XR8 and the immensely popular Ranger bakkie line-up now exported to more than 100 global markets. 

It has been a remarkable centenary — one Ford Motor Company Africa president Neale Hill details in this video highlighting the carmaker's greatest milestones and achievements. So grab a coffee, hit the play button and enjoy this informative drive down memory lane.

