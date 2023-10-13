For those on a budget, Chery has availed its new Tiggo 4 Pro Lit (pronounced Lite).
Despite being the most affordable entry-point to the Chery brand, it still comes equipped with the Chinese car maker's characteristic galaxy-themed front radiator grille, colour-coded and electrically adjustable side mirrors, roof rails and smart 16-inch alloy wheels.
To keep costs down the Tiggo 4 Pro Lit is fitted with fabric-covered seats and an injection-moulded plastic steering wheel.
Standard features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, keyless entry with a start-stop button, manual air conditioning, rear seat vents, two USB ports, a 12V power outlet and 3.5-inch colour TFT Cluster nestled inside the instrument cluster.
Safety remains paramount with dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, traction control, electronic stability control, hill ascent and descent assist plus rear park sensors.
Power is provided by a naturally aspirated 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine making 83kW and 138Nm of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox.
The new Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Lit retails for R279,900 and includes a standard three-year/30,000km service plan plus a 1-million kilometre/10-year engine warranty.
New Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Lit is priced to sell
Image: Supplied
