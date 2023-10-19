These were South Africa’s top 10 used cars sold in September

In the third quarter of 2023, sales of used cars generated R39.1bn, according to AutoTrader used car sales data.

However, for the first time in three months, September used car sales went into negative territory, falling 9% month-on-month from 34,725 sales in August to 31,636. The average used car price crept up minimally to R403,626 from R403,203 the previous month.

The total value of used cars sold in September totalled R12.7bn. While this figure reflects a year-on-year growth of 10%, used car shopping enthusiasm could not match August’s sales of just more than R14bn.

In the most popular models on AutoTrader, things were unchanged aside from subtle ranking shifts. Toyota, VW and Ford were still the top selling used car brands ahead of BMW, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Kia and Audi. However, Kia was the only brand on the top 10 list to achieve any month-on-month growth (8.7%), while Suzuki made a comeback to claim the last spot in the top 10, knocking Renault off the list.

In model sales, the Ford Ranger bakkie maintained its grip on the top spot with 1,713 sales, while the VW Polo hatchback’s 1,441 sales outsold the Toyota Hilux by 50 units to take second spot away from the bakkie. The VW Polo Vivo, Toyota Fortuner, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Kia Picanto and Ford EcoSport completed the top 10 models sold.

With the exception of the Jeep Wrangler and newcomer to the top 10 line-up, the Kia Picanto, all models experienced a dip in sales.

The Wrangler continued its meteoric rise with a 9.2% month-on-month growth in sales, while the Kia Picanto posted a 4.2% growth, ousting previous 10th spot holder, the Nissan NP200. The Picanto petrol hatchback was the most affordable of the top 10 used models sold in September with an average selling price of R170,518, with the Wrangler the costliest at an average of R474,399, according to AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.

Top 10 used models sold in September:

1. Ford Ranger — 1,713 — average price R460,042 — average mileage 80,245km — average age 4 years

2. Volkswagen Polo — 1,441 — average price R260,828 — average mileage 64,242 — average age 4 years

3. Toyota Hilux — 1,391 — average price R445,642 — average mileage 111,279km — average age 5 years

4. Volkswagen Polo Vivo — 926 — average price R188,548 — average mileage 66,870km — average age 4 years

5. Toyota Fortuner — 803 — average price R459,762 — average mileage 102,484km — average age 5 years

6. Jeep Wrangler — 714 — average price R474,399 — average mileage 125,420km — average age 9 years

7. Mercedes-Benz C-Class — 652 — average price R426,807 — average mileage 102,144km — average age 7 years

8. BMW 3 Series — 564 — average price R365,912 — average mileage 104,512km — average age 7 years

9. Ford EcoSport — 485 — average price R242,698 — average mileage 55,599km — average age 3 years

10. Kia Picanto — 423 — average price R170,518 — average mileage 40,806km — average age 3 years