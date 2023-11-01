×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motoring

Electric vehicles set for Gqeberha debut in December

Reduced maintenance and fuel costs make it a viable option, says Kelston operations director

By Herald Reporter - 01 November 2023

An all-electric vehicle brand will be launched in the Eastern Cape on December 1...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi on the culture of inclusivity in the Springbok team.
Springbok supporters have their say at airport ahead of team’s arrival