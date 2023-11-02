×

Motoring

These were the best selling cars and bakkies in October

02 November 2023
Denis Droppa
Group motoring editor
The Toyota Hilux remains the king of new-vehicle sales in South Africa.
Image: Supplied

New vehicle sales dropped in October compared to the same month the previous year. However, the declines were generally smaller than the industry had anticipated, said Thembinkosi Pantsi, vice-chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada).

The 45,445 units sold last month comprised 29,912 passenger cars (3.5% lower than October 2022) and 12,361 light commercial vehicles (3.0% lower).

“The buy-down trend continues as the Chinese brands gain more momentum, alongside affordable mobility options from other brands,” said Pantsi.

“The tough economic conditions, policy uncertainty and high cost of living are massive problems. The increase in new car prices on certain brands has also contributed to the drop in October numbers, leading consumers to opt for demo models or pre-owned vehicles.”

Toyota remained South Africa’s favourite brand in October with 12,440 units sold, ahead of Volkswagen (6,595) and Suzuki (4,480). The Toyota Hilux bakkie continued to rule the sales charts as the country’s favourite vehicle, followed by the VW Polo Vivo which was the most popular passenger car.

Top 30 selling new vehicles, October 2023:

  1. Toyota Hilux — 3,110
  2. VW Polo Vivo — 2,280
  3. Toyota Corolla Cross — 2,100
  4. Ford Ranger — 1,853
  5. Toyota Hiace — 1,496
  6. Isuzu D-Max — 1,464
  7. Toyota Starlet — 1,363
  8. Suzuki Swift — 1,248
  9. VW Polo — 1,235
  10. Nissan NP200 — 961
  11. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 856
  12. Toyota Vitz — 779
  13. Nissan Magnite — 715
  14. Hyundai Grand i10 — 680
  15. Renault Kwid — 661
  16. VW T-Cross — 641
  17. Hyundai i20 — 635
  18. Toyota Fortuner — 629
  19. VW Polo Sedan — 628
  20. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 565
  21. Kia Sonet — 548
  22. Renault Kiger — 545
  23. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 544
  24. Suzuki S-Presso — 536
  25. Haval Jolion — 534
  26. Suzuki Ertiga — 498
  27. Suzuki Baleno — 490
  28. Toyota Corolla Quest — 483
  29. Haval H6 — 472
  30. Suzuki Fronx — 415
